CARLTON has delisted 200-game former Saint Jack Newnes, ex-Demons tall Oscar McDonald and defender Luke Parks.

Newnes played 52 games in his three seasons at Ikon Park, including the thrilling win over Fremantle in 2020 when he kicked an astonishing match-winning goal after the siren at Optus Stadium.

The 29-year-old brought up his 200th AFL game in round 15 this year, and leaves Carlton with 207 games to his name.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Jaw-dropping shot after siren seals Carlton win Blues recruit Jack Newnes couldn't have struck the footy any more sweetly to give his side the victory

McDonald, the former Melbourne defender, managed just five games across two years in his injury-riddled stint at the Blues, after joining the club during the supplementary selection period ahead of the 2021 season.

Parks played eight games in two years at Carlton after coming to the Blues with the No.8 pick in the 2021 NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Carlton list manager Nick Austin thanked all three players for their contributions.

"Jack is a testament to what hard work can earn you in AFL Football, to play 200 games to this point at the highest level is a terrific achievement that Jack and his family should be incredibly proud of," Austin said.

"Oscar is also a terrific character who brought a lot to our group. While he was unlucky with his injuries, the resilience he showed to continue to persevere and maintain a positive presence around the Club was impressive.

"Luke had his share of bad luck through injury this year however his perseverance to come through state level to earn two years in the AFL system proves his strong work ethic."