WEST Coast key defender Tom Barrass has been rewarded for a standout season, winning his first John Worsfold Medal as the Eagles' club champion.

Barrass, whose career-best year saw him recognised among the best key defenders in the AFL, steamed home in the second half of the season to poll 182 votes and finish 33 votes clear of veteran backman Shannon Hurn (149).

Star midfielder Tim Kelly (131) placed third after the best of his three seasons with the Eagles, followed by key forward Jack Darling (120) and defender Liam Duggan (118).

Tom Barrass flies for a mark during round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Barrass polled a massive 103 votes across seven games in the second half of the season, earning the maximum 15 votes in five of them during a brilliant run of form that gave the Eagles much-needed stability.

Under the Eagles' voting system, five members of the match committee rate each player on a scale of zero to three after each game, with a maximum 15 votes available.

It was the 26-year-old's second top-five finish after placing fourth in 2020, with his season made all the more impressive by the leadership he showed after Jeremy McGovern's season-ending rib injury in round 14.

He averaged 15.5 disposals, 3.8 intercept marks and 7.5 spoils a game to be recognised in the 44-man Therabody AFL All-Australian squad this week.

Barrass joins key defenders Glen Jakovich (1993, 1994, 1995, 2000), Ashley McIntosh (1998), Darren Glass (2007, 2009, 2011) and Eric Mackenzie (2014) as a John Worsfold medallist.

West Coast's Tom Barrass leads the team from the field after playing his 100th game during round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He played 19 games to be a heavily favoured winner ahead of Friday night's event at Crown Perth.

As runner-up, Hurn matched his previous best finish of second from the 2009 season. The 34-year-old produced one of his finest seasons in the Eagles' time of need.



In other awards announced on Friday night, forward Oscar Allen won the coveted Chris Mainwaring Medal as best clubman in a season that saw him sidelined with a foot injury, while draftee Brady Hough was named the emerging talent.



Former chairman Michael Smith, long-serving executives Deane Pieters and Gary Stocks, and Queen's Counsel David Grace were awarded life membership of the club.

Premiership players McGovern and Elliot Yeo were also acknowledged on the night for achieving life membership last season when they reached the 150-game milestone, with the announcement delayed due to COVID-19 interruptions at the start of this year.

JOHN WORSFOLD MEDAL TOP 10

Tom Barrass – 182

Shannon Hurn – 149

Tim Kelly – 131

Jack Darling – 120

Liam Duggan – 118

Jack Redden – 112

Luke Shuey – 105

Jamie Cripps – 96

Jamaine Jones – 84

Liam Ryan – 77