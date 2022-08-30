An unhappy Tom Papley of Sydney sits on the bench against St Kilda in R23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LATEST on Tom Papley, Dustin Martin, Taylor Adams and more.

Check out the injury updates for the eight finalists as they head into the first week of September.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Adams Concussion Season Noah Answerth Suspension 1 match Tom Berry Shoulder Season Carter Michael Shoulder Season Cam Rayner Suspension 1 match Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Confirmation earlier in the week that Adams would miss the remainder of the season with ongoing concussion issues following his round 21 collision with Charlie Curnow. Berry and Michael are back running laps following their respective surgeries. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Groin Test Charlie Dean Foot Season Brodie Grundy Ankle Season Ollie Henry Hand TBC Nathan Kreuger Shoulder TBC Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Adams has declared himself available for Saturday's qualifying final at the MCG. The vice-captain hasn't played since straining his adductor against Port Adelaide in round 20 and is a big winner of the pre-finals bye. Henry hurt his hand in the VFL final on Sunday and underwent scans on Monday, while Kreuger copped a knock in his return game from a shoulder reconstruction. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Blakely Illness Test Rory Lobb Chest/Shoulder Test Griffin Logue Groin Test Matt Taberner Calf TBA Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dockers will be in good shape ahead of a finals campaign if Lobb and Logue can prove their fitness at Wednesday's main training session. Lobb will do full contact training after nursing a shoulder injury in recent sessions, while Logue looks ready to go after a minor adductor issue. There is less confidence Taberner, who has been sidelined since round 21, will play at AFL level but he trained well on Saturday and remains a chance. If he doesn't play at AFL level, a WAFL hit-out appears likely. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Kolodjashnij Concussion Test Flynn Kroeger Knee Season Sam Simpson Quad TBC Cooper Stephens Hip Test Cooper Whyte Groin Season James Willis Quad TBC Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

The week off came at the perfect time for Geelong with Jeremy Cameron, Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley all set to return after missing the win over West Coast in round 23. Cameron will be a major inclusion after suffering a minor hamstring strain against Gold Coast in round 23. Kolodjashnij is still a chance to be available, but must pass the final stages of concussion protocols. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Jackson Calf Test Andy Moniz-Wakefield Groin Test Christian Salem Groin Test Taj Woewodin Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons received a massive boost with Tom McDonald (ankle) successfully making it through a VFL hit-out last week as he continues his bid to play in September. Jackson and Salem should be fit to feature in Friday night's qualifying final with the Swans. Fraser Rosman (hamstring) also returned via the VFL last Saturday. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER Jack Graham Foot Test Dylan Grimes Hamstring 3-4 weeks Dustin Martin Hamstring Test Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Both Martin and Graham should be available for selection in Thursday night's elimination final against Brisbane. Grimes is progressing well, having hit about 60 per cent running pace and started changing direction – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Kennedy Hamstring TBC Peter Ladhams Suspension 3 matches Sam Naismith Knee Season Tom Papley Concussion Test Colin O'Riordan Hip Season Marc Sheather Ankle TBC Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Papley has to tick off the final stages of his concussion protocol to be available to play Melbourne on Friday night. Ruckman Ladhams has accepted a three-match suspension for a VFL incident at the weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Knee Test Hayden Crozier Ankle Test Jason Johannisen Ankle Test Charlie Parker Hamstring Test Mitch Wallis Foot Season Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Johannisen and Crozier are expected to be passed fit to take on the Dockers this week but whether they are selected is another matter. Star midfielder Bailey Smith trained away from the main group on Monday and also wasn’t training with them on Friday but is expected to face Fremantle in the elimination final on Saturday night. – Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list