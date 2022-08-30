THE LATEST on Tom Papley, Dustin Martin, Taylor Adams and more.
Check out the injury updates for the eight finalists as they head into the first week of September.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Adams
|Concussion
|Season
|Noah Answerth
|Suspension
|1 match
|Tom Berry
|Shoulder
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Shoulder
|Season
|Cam Rayner
|Suspension
|1 match
Early prognosis
Confirmation earlier in the week that Adams would miss the remainder of the season with ongoing concussion issues following his round 21 collision with Charlie Curnow. Berry and Michael are back running laps following their respective surgeries. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Groin
|Test
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Brodie Grundy
|Ankle
|Season
|Ollie Henry
|Hand
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
Early prognosis
Adams has declared himself available for Saturday's qualifying final at the MCG. The vice-captain hasn't played since straining his adductor against Port Adelaide in round 20 and is a big winner of the pre-finals bye. Henry hurt his hand in the VFL final on Sunday and underwent scans on Monday, while Kreuger copped a knock in his return game from a shoulder reconstruction. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Blakely
|Illness
|Test
|Rory Lobb
|Chest/Shoulder
|Test
|Griffin Logue
|Groin
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Calf
|TBA
Early prognosis
The Dockers will be in good shape ahead of a finals campaign if Lobb and Logue can prove their fitness at Wednesday's main training session. Lobb will do full contact training after nursing a shoulder injury in recent sessions, while Logue looks ready to go after a minor adductor issue. There is less confidence Taberner, who has been sidelined since round 21, will play at AFL level but he trained well on Saturday and remains a chance. If he doesn't play at AFL level, a WAFL hit-out appears likely. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Concussion
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Simpson
|Quad
|TBC
|Cooper Stephens
|Hip
|Test
|Cooper Whyte
|Groin
|Season
|James Willis
|Quad
|TBC
Early prognosis
The week off came at the perfect time for Geelong with Jeremy Cameron, Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley all set to return after missing the win over West Coast in round 23. Cameron will be a major inclusion after suffering a minor hamstring strain against Gold Coast in round 23. Kolodjashnij is still a chance to be available, but must pass the final stages of concussion protocols. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Jackson
|Calf
|Test
|Andy Moniz-Wakefield
|Groin
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Groin
|Test
|Taj Woewodin
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
Early prognosis
The Demons received a massive boost with Tom McDonald (ankle) successfully making it through a VFL hit-out last week as he continues his bid to play in September. Jackson and Salem should be fit to feature in Friday night's qualifying final with the Swans. Fraser Rosman (hamstring) also returned via the VFL last Saturday. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|Jack Graham
|Foot
|Test
|Dylan Grimes
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Hamstring
|Test
Early prognosis
Both Martin and Graham should be available for selection in Thursday night's elimination final against Brisbane. Grimes is progressing well, having hit about 60 per cent running pace and started changing direction – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Peter Ladhams
|Suspension
|3 matches
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Papley
|Concussion
|Test
|Colin O'Riordan
|Hip
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Ankle
|TBC
Early prognosis
Papley has to tick off the final stages of his concussion protocol to be available to play Melbourne on Friday night. Ruckman Ladhams has accepted a three-match suspension for a VFL incident at the weekend. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Knee
|Test
|Hayden Crozier
|Ankle
|Test
|Jason Johannisen
|Ankle
|Test
|Charlie Parker
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Season
Early prognosis
Johannisen and Crozier are expected to be passed fit to take on the Dockers this week but whether they are selected is another matter. Star midfielder Bailey Smith trained away from the main group on Monday and also wasn’t training with them on Friday but is expected to face Fremantle in the elimination final on Saturday night. – Callum Twomey
