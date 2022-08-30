THE LATEST on Tom Papley, Dustin Martin, Taylor Adams and more.

Check out the injury updates for the eight finalists as they head into the first week of September.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Adams  Concussion  Season
 Noah Answerth  Suspension  1 match
 Tom Berry  Shoulder  Season
 Carter Michael  Shoulder  Season
 Cam Rayner  Suspension  1 match
Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Confirmation earlier in the week that Adams would miss the remainder of the season with ongoing concussion issues following his round 21 collision with Charlie Curnow. Berry and Michael are back running laps following their respective surgeries.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Groin  Test
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Brodie Grundy  Ankle  Season
 Ollie Henry  Hand  TBC
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  TBC
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Adams has declared himself available for Saturday's qualifying final at the MCG. The vice-captain hasn't played since straining his adductor against Port Adelaide in round 20 and is a big winner of the pre-finals bye. Henry hurt his hand in the VFL final on Sunday and underwent scans on Monday, while Kreuger copped a knock in his return game from a shoulder reconstruction. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Blakely  Illness  Test
 Rory Lobb  Chest/Shoulder  Test
 Griffin Logue  Groin  Test
 Matt Taberner  Calf  TBA
Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

The Dockers will be in good shape ahead of a finals campaign if Lobb and Logue can prove their fitness at Wednesday's main training session. Lobb will do full contact training after nursing a shoulder injury in recent sessions, while Logue looks ready to go after a minor adductor issue. There is less confidence Taberner, who has been sidelined since round 21, will play at AFL level but he trained well on Saturday and remains a chance. If he doesn't play at AFL level, a WAFL hit-out appears likely. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Concussion  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Season
 Sam Simpson  Quad  TBC
 Cooper Stephens  Hip  Test
 Cooper Whyte  Groin  Season
 James Willis  Quad  TBC
Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

The week off came at the perfect time for Geelong with Jeremy Cameron, Mitch Duncan and Rhys Stanley all set to return after missing the win over West Coast in round 23. Cameron will be a major inclusion after suffering a minor hamstring strain against Gold Coast in round 23. Kolodjashnij is still a chance to be available, but must pass the final stages of concussion protocols. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Jackson  Calf  Test
 Andy Moniz-Wakefield  Groin  Test
 Christian Salem  Groin  Test
 Taj Woewodin  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons received a massive boost with Tom McDonald (ankle) successfully making it through a VFL hit-out last week as he continues his bid to play in September. Jackson and Salem should be fit to feature in Friday night's qualifying final with the Swans. Fraser Rosman (hamstring) also returned via the VFL last Saturday.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER     
 Jack Graham  Foot  Test
 Dylan Grimes  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Hamstring  Test
Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Both Martin and Graham should be available for selection in Thursday night's elimination final against Brisbane. Grimes is progressing well, having hit about 60 per cent running pace and started changing direction – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  TBC
 Peter Ladhams  Suspension  3 matches
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Tom Papley  Concussion  Test
 Colin O'Riordan  Hip  Season
 Marc Sheather  Ankle  TBC
Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Papley has to tick off the final stages of his concussion protocol to be available to play Melbourne on Friday night. Ruckman Ladhams has accepted a three-match suspension for a VFL incident at the weekend.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Knee  Test
 Hayden Crozier  Ankle  Test
 Jason Johannisen  Ankle  Test
 Charlie Parker  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Season
Updated: August 30, 2022

Early prognosis

Johannisen and Crozier are expected to be passed fit to take on the Dockers this week but whether they are selected is another matter. Star midfielder Bailey Smith trained away from the main group on Monday and also wasn’t training with them on Friday but is expected to face Fremantle in the elimination final on Saturday night.  Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 