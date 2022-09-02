NORTH Melbourne has added Fremantle defender Griffin Logue to its wish list as the Kangaroos scour the competition for out-of-contract players.

The Kangaroos have been active in recent weeks as they look to bolster their list with a number of experienced players, with AFL.com.au last week revealing the club's interest in West Coast premiership forward Junior Rioli.

Alastair Clarkson's Roos are also in the mix for Greater Western Sydney's Tanner Bruhn and St Kilda's Ben Long, both of whom are uncontracted for next year, with the club eyeing a possible haul of five experienced players to their group.

Port Adelaide also has interest in Rioli, who has a multi-year deal in front of him from the Eagles.

Bruhn has met with the Kangaroos as he looks set to depart the Giants, having rebuffed GWS's interest in keeping him on a two-year deal. Geelong remains a strong chance for the Giants youngster.

The Roos are also looking at Logue, who has contract offer in front of him at Fremantle but has been weighing up rival interest throughout the season.

The backman, who has played in the forward line at times and as a pinch-hit ruckman for the Dockers this season, has fielded interest from clubs across the competition throughout the year but has Victorian teams in the mix for his services.

The Roos have a need to bolster their key defensive stocks as they search for ways to push up the ladder.

They acquired Giants backman Aidan Corr as a free agent at the end of 2020, while Ben McKay, who is a free agent next year, has attracted rival interest but is expected to stay at the Roos for next season.

North Melbourne's trade capital is limited given the club currently only holds picks No.1 and 55 in the first four rounds of this year's draft, although the Roos are open to offers for splitting the top pick.

The Kangaroos are not expected to be granted an early priority pick, but have also asked the League to give them two extra rookie-list spots, which would allow them to re-contract some of their own players whilst also having enough vacant positions to target mature-age talent from around the competition.