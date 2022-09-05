Steven May and Lance Franklin during Melbourne's qualifying final against Sydney in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE defender Steven May picked up 10 coaches votes in his side's qualifying final loss to Sydney on Friday, joining Brisbane's Lachie Neale and Fremantle's Caleb Serong in getting maximum votes in week one of the finals.

The week one votes for the Gary Ayres Award for best finals player landed on Monday, with May rewarded for his superb lockdown job on Swans star Lance Franklin.

Geelong star Jeremy Cameron picked up just one vote despite playing a key role in his side's win over Collingwood, while Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw was overlooked completely despite picking up 32 touches in the Dockers' win over the Bulldogs.

Check out all the week one votes and the leaderboard below.

For every final, the AFL coaches vote for the best players from their game. The coaches vote for five players, giving them a mark from 1-5. The maximum a player can score is 10 (with five votes from both coaches).

Brisbane v Richmond

10 - Lachie Neale (BL)

7 - Hugh McCluggage (BL)

4 - Zac Bailey (BL)

3 - Brandon Starcevich (BL)

2 - Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

2 - Daniel McStay (BL)

1 - Toby Nankervis (RICH)

1 - Tom J Lynch (RICH)

Melbourne v Sydney

10 - Steven May (MELB)

8 - Luke Parker (SYD)

3 - James Rowbottom (SYD)

3 - Jake Lloyd (SYD)

3 - Clayton Oliver (MELB)

3 - Callum Mills (SYD)

Geelong v Collingwood

9 - Gary Rohan (GEEL)

6 - Darcy Moore (COLL)

5 - Jordan De Goey (COLL)

5 - Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

3 - Tom Atkins (GEEL)

1 - Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

1 - Joel Selwood (GEEL)

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs

10 - Caleb Serong (FRE)

7 - Michael Walters (FRE)

7 - Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

2 - Luke Ryan (FRE)

2 - Brennan Cox (FRE)

1 - Jack Macrae (WB)

1 - Josh Dunkley (WB)

Leaderboard

10 Steven May (MELB)

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)

9 Gary Rohan (GEEL)

8 Luke Parker (SYD)

7 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

7 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

7 Michael Walters (FRE)

6 Darcy Moore (COL)</P

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)