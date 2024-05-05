Tom Green in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney is breathing a sigh of relief after star Tom Green was cleared of a serious ankle injury on Sunday afternoon.

Green was subbed out of the Sydney derby early in the second quarter after his left ankle was inadvertently caught as Hayden McLean was tackling Finn Callaghan.

But subsequent scans have cleared Green of structural damage, keeping the door open for the ball-magnet to be available for next weekend's trip to Melbourne to face Essendon.

Green was averaging 30.7 disposals, 13.7 contested possessions, 6.1 clearances and 5.7 tackles to start the season on track for a maiden All-Australian blazer, after being included in the 44-man squad last year.

The 23-year-old will need to prove his fitness at training late next week before facing Brad Scott's side.

The Giants are set to regain vice-captain Stephen Coniglio for the trip to Melbourne after the star midfielder missed a third game with an MCL injury in the 29-point loss to Sydney.

After starting the season 5-0, Adam Kingsley's side has dropped two of its past three, including the loss to Carlton at Marvel Stadium.

The Giants host the Western Bulldogs at Engie Stadium after the trip to face the Bombers, before travelling down to Geelong in round 11 ahead of the club's mid-season bye.