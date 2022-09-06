THE AFL has landed the biggest sports broadcast rights deal in Australian history after extending its partnership with the Seven Network, Foxtel and Telstra for another seven seasons.

The League's current broadcast rights deal goes for another two years, through to the end of 2024, but on Tuesday the AFL secured the television rights through to the end of 2031.

In one of Gillon McLachlan's final major moves as chief executive of the AFL, the League has bolstered its future with a $4.5 billion deal across the Seven, Foxtel and Telstra agreement after meeting with key bidders on Monday to hear final pitches.

AFL reveals new broadcast rights deal

It came after Channel Nine and streaming service Stan also made significant plays for the rights, as did Paramount, the owner of Network Ten.

McLachlan and AFL chairman Richard Goyder fronted a media conference on Tuesday confirming the deal and that Seven and Fox Sports would continue to jointly broadcast games, a partnership they have held since 2011.

The last major broadcast deal - covering free-to-air and subscription television, and online streaming - was signed in August 2015 and was worth $2.5 billion over six years from 2017-22.

In 2020, the existing deals with broadcast partners Seven, Foxtel and Telstra were revised and extended until the end of 2024 for two more years for a total of $946 million to provide certainty as the League rebuilt its finances after the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come

KEY POINTS OF THE AFL'S NEW DEAL