THE AFL has landed the biggest sports broadcast rights deal in Australian history after extending its partnership with the Seven Network, Foxtel and Telstra for another seven seasons.
The League's current broadcast rights deal goes for another two years, through to the end of 2024, but on Tuesday the AFL secured the television rights through to the end of 2031.
In one of Gillon McLachlan's final major moves as chief executive of the AFL, the League has bolstered its future with a $4.5 billion deal across the Seven, Foxtel and Telstra agreement after meeting with key bidders on Monday to hear final pitches.
It came after Channel Nine and streaming service Stan also made significant plays for the rights, as did Paramount, the owner of Network Ten.
McLachlan and AFL chairman Richard Goyder fronted a media conference on Tuesday confirming the deal and that Seven and Fox Sports would continue to jointly broadcast games, a partnership they have held since 2011.
The last major broadcast deal - covering free-to-air and subscription television, and online streaming - was signed in August 2015 and was worth $2.5 billion over six years from 2017-22.
In 2020, the existing deals with broadcast partners Seven, Foxtel and Telstra were revised and extended until the end of 2024 for two more years for a total of $946 million to provide certainty as the League rebuilt its finances after the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KEY POINTS OF THE AFL'S NEW DEAL
- The deal will run for seven years, from 2025 to 2031
- It is worth $4.5 billion - the biggest sports broadcast rights deal in Australian history
- The same number of games will be broadcast on free-to-air TV each season
- The AFL will retain control of the timing of the Grand Final
- Seven and 7+ Digital will broadcast Thursday night games in each of the first 15 rounds of the season
- All marquee matches will be live and free on Seven (Dreamtime, Anzac Day Eve, Anzac Day, Good Friday, Easter Monday and Queen's Birthday) plus at least three additional marquee matches - such as the season opener and Queen's Birthday Eve
- At least 30 NAB AFLW home and away games, AFLW finals and the AFLW Grand Final will be live and free on Seven and 7+ Digital
- All AFL and AFLW home and away games and finals (excluding the AFL Grand Final) will be broadcast on Foxtel and Kayo, with their own commentary teams
- Foxtel and Kayo will exclusively broadcast a 'Super Saturday' of games in each of the first eight rounds of the season (except Anzac Day Eve, Anzac Day and Dreamtime at the 'G if they fall on Saturday)