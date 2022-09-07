DAY 2 – MIKE BRADY

Tuesday, September 6- G Flip

Wednesday, September 7- Mike Brady

Thursday, September 8- Artist to be revealed

Friday, September 9- Artist to be revealed

Saturday, September 10- Artist to be revealed

The AFL is pleased to announce September favourite Mike Brady AM will perform as part of the Telstra Pre Match Entertainment at the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Brady will join international superstar Robbie Williams, Australian pop-rock artist G Flip and a host of soon to be released Australian music artists as part of the Telstra Entertainment line-up as the Toyota AFL Grand Final returns to the MCG for the first time since 2019.

The announcement comes as part of the AFL's five-day celebration of the Telstra Pre Match and Half Time Entertainment which will see a new Australian act revealed each day from Tuesday September 6-Saturday September 10.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said it was pleasing to welcome several homegrown talent to the MCG to perform at one of the biggest games on the Australian sporting calendar.

"This year's Telstra Pre Match and Half Time Entertainment is shaping up to be one of the greatest Grand Final music spectacles of all time," Ms Rogers said.

Mike Brady performs during the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Richmond and Greater Western Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

"We know how brilliant our Australian music talent is, so we're delighted to welcome back September favourite Mike Brady and a host of homegrown stars to the MCG as we celebrate the end of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and award this year's premiers.

"I'd like to thank Telstra for its support of this year's entertainment and look forward to seeing the return of 100,000 fans at the MCG on the last Saturday in September for this much-loved occasion."

Entrenched in the longstanding tradition of Toyota AFL Grand Final Day for more than a decade, Brady returns to perform Up There Cazaly, 42 years on since it was first played at an Australian Rules football Grand Final.

Having played to an empty MCG the last two years, Brady said he is looking forward to hearing the crowd get involved in the 2022 Telstra Pre Match Entertainment.

"I'm excited to be invited back to sing at this year's Toyota AFL Grand Final. The last two years have been an odd experience singing to an empty stadium," Mr. Brady said.

"I'm expecting the crowd to be really ‘G'd' up after having been starved of two grand finals in Melbourne and I can't wait to see and hear their reaction to the game and the Telstra Half Time Entertainment. Thanks for having me 10 years in a row."

Telstra's Head of Media and Sponsorship Genelle Sharples said, "this year marks the 20-year milestone of our brilliant partnership with the AFL and we're proud to bring the music to the fans through the 2022 Telstra Pre Match and Half Time Entertainment back at the mighty MCG.

"Music is a wonderful way to connect people across generations through a joyous, shared experience - which is why we support sport and the arts through many of our important partnerships," Ms Sharples said.

ABOUT MIKE BRADY:

Mike Brady is recognised as the performer with the most AFL Grand Final appearances under his belt.

Since 1979, when Up there Cazaly was first performed, it has become a modern Australian folk song and is as popular now as it's ever been, bridging generations. Up there Cazaly was the biggest ever Australian hit at that time and on the 7th November 2019 Mike was both thrilled but humbled when it was inducted into the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia 2019 Sounds of Australia registry. Mike has written many other sporting anthems including One Day in September which has become part of the AFL football language. Mike's long career continues to thrive as a popular performer, speaker and musician, entertaining audiences with his live performances either solo or with his band. In June 2013 Mike was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for services to the community and to music as a composer and performer.