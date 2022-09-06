SYDNEY has locked in co-captain Callum Mills for the next six years, a deal which will see him in the red and white until at least the end of 2029.

Mills' contract was set to expire at the end of next year, upon which he would have become a free agent.

The 25-year-old classy midfielder was named All-Australian for the first time this year.

Callum Mills and Touk Miller look on after being selected in the All-Australian team on August 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney executive general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said it was exciting for the whole club to have Mills commit long term.

"Callum is an outstanding leader for our team and entire club, and it is wonderful to have him commit long term," Gardiner said.

"He sets high standards for himself and the group and I think this season has cemented his status as an elite midfielder in the competition.

"It’s really satisfying for the club to see a player who joined the Swans Academy in his early teens, firstly make it on to our senior list, then be elevated to co-captain and now commit long-term to our future.

"Across his 133 senior matches to date, it is clear that he is the ultimate competitor and professional. What is even more apparent is his absolute investment in the team and the club and commitment to driving our group forward.

"I know our fans and supporters will enjoy watching him lead our team in the years ahead."

Callum Mills after the R5 clash between Sydney and West Coast on April 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Mills is in his first year as co-captain, having joined the club with pick No.3 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft.

"Footy is about people and the relationships you form along the way, and I love the football club and the people in it," Mills said.

"With the group that we've got – everyone from the players to the coaches and staff – we are building something special and I’m proud to be able to help drive that.

"When it comes to leadership, it’s about handing over the baton and handing on the knowledge that you’ve learnt over the journey. Kieren (Jack) and 'Macca' (Jarred McVeigh) were the captains when I started, and then Josh (Kennedy), who are all wonderful leaders, so I hope that I can hand on everything I have learned from them to the next generation."