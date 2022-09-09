Statement from AFL Chief Executive Gillon McLachlan:

The AFL is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

We extend our sympathies to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this very difficult time.

Her Majesty was a woman of the people. This was never more evident than when she attended the 1970 season-opening Richmond v Fitzroy game at the MCG, unfurling Richmond’s 1969 Premiership flag, happily meeting players and eagerly learning about our game.

Her grit, humility and devotion to the Commonwealth will be remembered by all long after her reign.

May she rest in peace.

In honour and remembrance of Her Majesty’s life, a minute’s silence will be observed before the National Anthem at this evening and tomorrow’s Semi Final matches and flags will be flown at half-mast.

A minute’s silence will also be observed before all AFLW and VFL matches this weekend.