THE LATEST on Oscar McInerney, Darcy Moore, Jake Kolodjashnij and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below heading into this weekend's semi-finals.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Adams  Concussion  Season
 Tom Berry  Shoulder  Season
 Oscar McInerney  Concussion  Test
 Carter Michael  Shoulder  Season
Updated: September 13, 2022

Early prognosis

No problems to worry about for Brisbane ahead of its preliminary final against Geelong. McInerney trained well on Tuesday and is expected to pass his final concussion tests and take his spot against the Cats.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Groin  Season
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jordan De Goey  Shoulder  Available
 Brodie Grundy  Ankle  Season
 Harvey Harrison  Hamstring  Season
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Darcy Moore  Illness  Available
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: September 13, 2022

Early prognosis

Moore played under duress on Saturday night, dealing with illness after a couple of days in bed before the semi-final. The Magpies vice-captain will have his workload managed this week ahead of the preliminary final against Sydney. De Goey is expected to train normally this week after hurting his shoulder in the qualifying final. The 26-year-old has reported minimal soreness post game and is understood to be in better condition than after the game against Geelong. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Knee  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Season
 Sam Simpson  Quad  TBC
 Cooper Whyte  Groin  Season
 James Willis  Quad  TBC
Updated: September 13, 2022

Early prognosis

Kolodjashnij was substituted out of the qualifying win due to a knee injury. The Cats have been optimistic the defender will be available for the preliminary final. Kolodjashnij trained away from the main group on Monday but is expected to be put through some fitness tests in the coming days after making strong progress across the weekend in his bid to play. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  TBC
 Peter Ladhams  Suspension  2 matches
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Colin O'Riordan  Hip  Season
 Marc Sheather  Ankle  TBC
Updated: September 13, 2022

Early prognosis

It's been smooth sailing for the Swans for a little while now and continues to be so with the week off. Kennedy continues to ramp up his training, but there's been no confirmation on his availability.  Michael Whiting

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 