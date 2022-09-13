THE LATEST on Oscar McInerney, Darcy Moore, Jake Kolodjashnij and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below heading into this weekend's semi-finals.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Adams
|Concussion
|Season
|Tom Berry
|Shoulder
|Season
|Oscar McInerney
|Concussion
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: September 13, 2022
Early prognosis
No problems to worry about for Brisbane ahead of its preliminary final against Geelong. McInerney trained well on Tuesday and is expected to pass his final concussion tests and take his spot against the Cats. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Groin
|Season
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jordan De Goey
|Shoulder
|Available
|Brodie Grundy
|Ankle
|Season
|Harvey Harrison
|Hamstring
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Darcy Moore
|Illness
|Available
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: September 13, 2022
Early prognosis
Moore played under duress on Saturday night, dealing with illness after a couple of days in bed before the semi-final. The Magpies vice-captain will have his workload managed this week ahead of the preliminary final against Sydney. De Goey is expected to train normally this week after hurting his shoulder in the qualifying final. The 26-year-old has reported minimal soreness post game and is understood to be in better condition than after the game against Geelong. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Knee
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Simpson
|Quad
|TBC
|Cooper Whyte
|Groin
|Season
|James Willis
|Quad
|TBC
|Updated: September 13, 2022
Early prognosis
Kolodjashnij was substituted out of the qualifying win due to a knee injury. The Cats have been optimistic the defender will be available for the preliminary final. Kolodjashnij trained away from the main group on Monday but is expected to be put through some fitness tests in the coming days after making strong progress across the weekend in his bid to play. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Peter Ladhams
|Suspension
|2 matches
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Colin O'Riordan
|Hip
|Season
|Marc Sheather
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: September 13, 2022
Early prognosis
It's been smooth sailing for the Swans for a little while now and continues to be so with the week off. Kennedy continues to ramp up his training, but there's been no confirmation on his availability. – Michael Whiting
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list