Brisbane's Oscar McInerney is helped to his feet against Richmond in the 2022 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

THE LATEST on Oscar McInerney, Darcy Moore, Jake Kolodjashnij and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below heading into this weekend's semi-finals.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Adams Concussion Season Tom Berry Shoulder Season Oscar McInerney Concussion Test Carter Michael Shoulder Season Updated: September 13, 2022

Early prognosis

No problems to worry about for Brisbane ahead of its preliminary final against Geelong. McInerney trained well on Tuesday and is expected to pass his final concussion tests and take his spot against the Cats. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Groin Season Charlie Dean Foot Season Jordan De Goey Shoulder Available Brodie Grundy Ankle Season Harvey Harrison Hamstring Season Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Darcy Moore Illness Available Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: September 13, 2022

Early prognosis

Moore played under duress on Saturday night, dealing with illness after a couple of days in bed before the semi-final. The Magpies vice-captain will have his workload managed this week ahead of the preliminary final against Sydney. De Goey is expected to train normally this week after hurting his shoulder in the qualifying final. The 26-year-old has reported minimal soreness post game and is understood to be in better condition than after the game against Geelong. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Kolodjashnij Knee Test Flynn Kroeger Knee Season Sam Simpson Quad TBC Cooper Whyte Groin Season James Willis Quad TBC Updated: September 13, 2022

Early prognosis

Kolodjashnij was substituted out of the qualifying win due to a knee injury. The Cats have been optimistic the defender will be available for the preliminary final. Kolodjashnij trained away from the main group on Monday but is expected to be put through some fitness tests in the coming days after making strong progress across the weekend in his bid to play. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Kennedy Hamstring TBC Peter Ladhams Suspension 2 matches Sam Naismith Knee Season Colin O'Riordan Hip Season Marc Sheather Ankle TBC Updated: September 13, 2022

Early prognosis

It's been smooth sailing for the Swans for a little while now and continues to be so with the week off. Kennedy continues to ramp up his training, but there's been no confirmation on his availability. – Michael Whiting

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list