Rory Lobb and Tim English contest the ruck during Fremantle's win over the Western Bulldogs in the 2022 elimination final.

RORY Lobb is scheduled to have his exit meeting with Fremantle on Wednesday, where he will request a trade to the Western Bulldogs.

Lobb has been considering a trade to Victoria since the middle of last year and was interested in going back to Greater Western Sydney during last year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period before he stayed with the Dockers.

However, with a year to go on his deal at Fremantle, which runs through to 2023, Lobb will officially put in his trade request to land at the Bulldogs.

The 29-year-old had a career-best season in 2022, kicking 36 goals from 21 games in the Dockers rise to the semi-final.

Rory Lobb kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2022.

The Dockers will push to keep Lobb if his out-of-contract teammate Griffin Logue decides to depart the club, with a decision expected this week from the defender who has also played forward at stages this year.

The Bulldogs have been the club with strongest interest in Lobb throughout the season.

Fremantle remains the frontrunners for Melbourne premiership big man Luke Jackson, who made official his plan to head back to Perth on Tuesday when he requested a trade to a West Australian club.

However, as AFL.com.au revealed on Tuesday, the Eagles are not considered likely to use their prized pick No.2 in a deal to lure Jackson.

Dockers ruckman Lloyd Meek is also attracting interest from multiple clubs but has a year to run on his contract and Fremantle is keen to retain him.

Fremantle wingman Blake Acres is tipped to nominate Carlton as his preferred new home and Darcy Tucker, who has a personal pull to Victoria, is also weighing strong interest from North Melbourne.