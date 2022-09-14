AFL Media's Credit To The Girls podcast and photographers Michael Willson and Phil Hillyard have been honoured at the annual Australian Football Media Awards, which recognise the best coverage of Australian Football.

Credit To The Girls, hosted by Sarah Black and Lucy Watkin with Gemma Bastiani having recently come on board, was named Best Podcast for their weekly look at the AFLW, where they interview some of the biggest names and discuss all the latest news in the women's game.

Credit To The Girls was initially a passion project that Black and Watkin started in 2017 on community radio, before they turned it into a weekly podcast on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app.

Wilson, AFL.com.au's senior photographer, and Hillyard, whose work can be seen across both AFL.com.au and News Corp publications, were honoured for their coverage of Lance Franklin's 1000th career goal against Geelong at the SCG earlier this season.

Phil Hillyard's winning sequence of photos. Pictures: Phil Hillyard

Wilson won Best News/Feature Photo (at the top of the story) while Hillyard won Best Action Photo.

AFL.com.au and womens.afl reporters Bastiani (Best AFLW program or feature) and Riley Beveridge (Best AFLW reporting) were highly commended for their coverage of the women's competition.

SEN broadcaster Gerard Whateley won the Alf Brown Award for the most outstanding overall media performer, while Mark Robinson from the Herald Sun and Fox Footy was awarded life membership of the Australian Football Media Association.