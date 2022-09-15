Callum Ah Chee celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Melbourne in the 2022 semi-final. Picture: AFL Photos

JUST five weeks ago, it was questionable Callum Ah Chee would run out for Brisbane again in 2022.

Now he's an integral member of its team heading into Friday night's preliminary final against Geelong.

After being concussed in a controversial incident with Carlton captain Patrick Cripps in round 21, Ah Chee missed the final two rounds of the home and away season.

He simply hadn't bounced back as quick as some.

Then, just five days before the Lions hosted Richmond in an elimination final – and 20 days after the incident with Cripps - Ah Chee played for the club's VFL team in a desperate bid to prove he was ready to return to the top level.

The 24-year-old was chosen as the medical sub to face the Tigers and was on the field inside five minutes to replace concussed ruckman Oscar McInerney, before working his way into the 22 to face Melbourne last Friday night.

It's been quite a rollercoaster.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Ah Chee said there was a lot of "unknown" factors with his concussion, making him and the Lions reticent to rush a return.

"Leading into that final round against Melbourne, which was day 12 of my protocols, I was having little symptoms here and there," he said.

"At the end of the day with concussion nowadays, health of the player is the priority.

"I haven't had a big hit like that before. Maybe one in my first year, but nothing to that scale.

Callum Ah Chee in the hands of trainers in Brisbane's round 21 game against Carlton in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I wanted to make sure I was right and didn't want to do anything silly. Because I had some symptoms leading into the game, we all made the decision not to play."

Ah Chee did not want to comment on the incident with Cripps itself, but said it was hard to escape in the immediate aftermath given the Blues' star faced the Tribunal and then Appeals Board before ultimately getting off his two-match suspension.

Ah Chee said he didn't feel 100 per cent for quite a while after the incident.

"I wouldn't say it was scary, but just a bit of the unknown," he said.

"I've had a concussion before, but when you have symptoms like that, you're not sure how you're supposed to feel.

"Everyone is affected by it differently. There's no textbook way you should feel after a concussion."

Ah Chee has played 59 of a possible 66 games since heading to Brisbane from Gold Coast three seasons ago, but also knew he had a job on his hands to win a spot back in the senior team when he was ready.

He said playing that game in the VFL was as much for his own confidence as anything.

Callum Ah Chee celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Richmond in the 2022 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I definitely think I had to prove myself," he said.

"It was as much about being confident being hit by bodies as anything, and I definitely got that out of that game.

"Just being comfortable in the contest."

Ah Chee has kicked a goal in each of the Lions' two finals triumphs – including a match-turner as the half-time siren sounded against the Demons – and looms as a key member on the wing against the Cats.

"Last week was the best footy we've played all year in that second half," he said.

"You play Melbourne on their home deck in a big final, and they've got the better of us during the year, it definitely gives the boys a lot of confidence heading into this week.

"Geelong is a great side. We expect another really tough game, but we're ready."