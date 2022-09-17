Mitch White and Jacob Dawson pose for a photograph ahead of the 2022 VFL Grand Final between Casey Demons and Southport Sharks. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

On Saturday, West Perth moved straight into the WAFL Grand Final at Leederville Oval on Saturday, October 1 after holding off East Fremantle by 20 points.

On Sunday, the 2022 Smithy's VFL Grand Final takes place when minor premier Casey Demons, who have lost just one game all season, take on standalone Queensland club Southport in the Grand Final at Ikon Park from 2.30pm AEST.

You can also catch the second of the WAFL semi-finals, where Claremont and Peel Thunder face off in a do-or-die clash that will send the winner into a preliminary final against East Fremantle.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

TSL Grand Final

Saturday September 17

Launceston v Tigers, UTAS Stadium, 3pm AEST

Smithy's VFL Grand Final

Sunday, September 18

Casey Demons v Southport, Ikon Park, 2.30pm AEST

WAFL fixture, finals week two



Saturday, September 17

West Perth v East Fremantle, Pentanet Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

Sunday September 18

Claremont v Peel Thunder, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST