Key details

The 2022 Brownlow Medal Count will be held this Sunday, September 18, at Crown Palladium in Melbourne.

It was originally scheduled to be held on the traditional Monday before the Grand Final but has been brought forward 24 hours to avoid a clash with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

How to watch, live stream and listen

Channel Seven's coverage will begin at 7pm AEST with the Virgin Australia Runway arrivals, with Seven's broadcast of the night to be live streamed on 7Plus.

The count will also be live streamed on the AFL Live Official App from 7.35pm AEST, with that stream to be available overseas.

There will also be a radio feed of the broadcast on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live App.

How to follow online

Instead of just watching the broadcast, fire up your second screen and follow every vote for every player with our live Brownlow Tracker.

The live Brownlow leaderboard will also update regularly, and you can 'pin' your favourite players to the top to see how they're going compared to the frontrunners. You can also filter the Brownlow Tracker by club to see how players from your team are faring.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who will take home Charlie?

And in case you miss anything, the 'Round by Round' tab is a quick and easy way to look back on the votes for every game during the season.

As the night progresses, don't forget to check out our round-by-round Brownlow Predictor so you can see which players are expected to poll in the latter stages of the count, and who's expected to fall away.

AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App will also have a live blog of all the action from the red carpet right until the winner is announced.

Get our full Brownlow coverage in our Brownlow Hub

Who will take home this year's Brownlow Medal?

Key timings (all times approximate and in AEST)

5.15pm: Virgin Australia Runway guest arrivals

7.00pm: Virgin Australia Runway broadcast commences on the Seven Network

7.35pm: Brownlow Medal count broadcast begins on Seven and the AFL Live Official App

8.05pm: Four'N Twenty Mark of The Year announced

9.10pm: Jim Stynes Community Award announced

9.25pm: rebel Goal of the Year announced

10.15pm: Brownlow Medal winner announced

Who's expected to win?

Gold Coast co-captain Touk Miller is the favourite to claim this year's Brownlow Medal, according to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, though we could be set for a mega six-horse race during Sunday night's count.

Read our full Brownlow predictor piece here

AFL.com.au's final Brownlow Predictor

30 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

28 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

27 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

26 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

26 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

22 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

22 Dion Prestia (Richmond)

21 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)

20 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

Sportsbet odds

$3.25 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

$3.75 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$5.50 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$7 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

$8 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$8 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)