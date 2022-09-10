THE AFL has moved the Brownlow Medal away from the traditional Monday night before the Grand Final to avoid a clash with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The AFL's biggest awards night of the year was scheduled to be held at Crown Casino in Melbourne on September 19.

But AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has confirmed the league will stage the Brownlow on September 18 instead.

The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II has not been confirmed, but it's expected to be held on September 19.

The move is not without precedent, with the AFL rescheduling a qualifying final in 1997 so it did not clash with the funeral of Princess Diana.

"We have had a lot of practice over the last two years at being agile when needed and I want to thank the Seven Network, Crown Melbourne and all our partners for being so accommodating with this decision," McLachlan said.

"It's the right one, and we're incredibly glad to have their support.

"In the lead up to the AFL grand final, the Brownlow is the AFL's night of nights, and we look forward to celebrating the medal count accordingly on the Sunday night."

Brisbane Lions star Lachie Neale, Fremantle young gun Andrew Brayshaw, Melbourne premiership hero Clayton Oliver and Gold Coast's Touk Miller are the leading contenders for the AFL's highest individual honour.

Tributes continue to flow for the late Queen, with the MCG lights turned off before the Melbourne-Brisbane semi-final on Friday night as 62,162 fans observed a minute's silence.

Fans, players, coaches and umpires pay their respects to her majesty

The AFL also played part of God Save The Queen prior to the national anthem as the Demons and Lions teams stood on the field.

The outside of the MCG was also lit up in purple in memory of the Queen.

The 2022 Charles Brownlow Medal Count broadcast will commence at 7:00pm AEST and broadcast nationally on the Seven Network.