LEGENDARY North Melbourne player and leading football administrator Dr Allen Aylett has died at the age of 88.

Aylett played 220 games and kicked 311 goals for North in a stellar playing career that earned him a spot in the club's Team of the Century.

A two-time All-Australian and club captain between 1961 to 1964, Aylett won three consecutive Syd Barker Medals between 1958 and 1960.

Allen Aylett during his playing days at North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite his impressive record as a player, Aylett is perhaps best remembered as a pioneering administrator of both the Kangaroos and the Victorian Football League.

Aylett oversaw a golden era for the Kangas in the 1970s, including helping to deliver the club's first premiership in 1975 after recruiting Ron Barassi to Arden Street.

Under Aylett's leadership, the Roos also secured the signatures of star trio Barry Davis, Doug Wade and John Rantall via the short-lived 10-year recruiting rule that allowed veteran players to move freely between clubs.

Aylett took over as president of the VFL in 1977, with his achievements in that role including Sunday matches, the broadcast of the Brownlow Medal and the game's expansion into Sydney.

He was awarded an OBE in 1979 and inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2006.

North Melbourne president Dr Sonja Hood paid tribute to Aylett's legacy at the club and the impact he made on Australian Football.

"No single individual has had a greater impact on the North Melbourne Football Club than Dr Allen Aylett," Dr Hood said.

"He was a great onballer through the 1950s and '60s and he famously presided over our first successful era in the 1970s.

Allen Aylett at the Hall of Fame tribute match in 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

"It was a source of great pride for our football club when he became president of the VFL, overseeing the first steps to building the national competition we enjoy today.

"He came back home to lead the club from 2001 until 2005 and 'The Doc' will forever be remembered as a North Melbourne legend.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said Aylett's contribution to the national growth of the game could not be understated.

"Allen Aylett was a giant of our game and had a vision that Australian Football should be played in every state and territory," McLachlan said.

"He was an innovator who continued to energetically drive change in our game and forge a path where so many Australians are today able to play and watch our game.

"He was not only one of the great ideas men in our game, but also a wonderful man whose passion for football and family knew no bounds."

Statement from the Aylett family

"Dad passed away peacefully this morning and we are grateful to have been by his side over recent days.

"Dad was driven and determined, a man of integrity who was respected by so many. He was a North Melbourne man and a football man but, first and foremost, he was a passionate family man.

"We are very proud of Dad's stellar football career both as a player and an administrator and, as a family we were always happy to share him with North and later the VFL/AFL.

"It was at the end of the 1972 season that he and his mates started North on a journey to their first premiership and now, 50 years later, he was just as excited about what was to come next for the club he has loved all his life.

"The game meant so much to him and will continue to mean so much to our family.

"Our dad was a man ahead of his time and we will miss him terribly."

- The Aylett Family – Marj and children Tony, Rick, Julie, Sam and families