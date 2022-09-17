Sam Reid contests a mark for Sydney against Collingwood in the 2022 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY big man Sam Reid has been subbed out of the preliminary final against Collingwood early in the third quarter.

Reid had been creating headaches for Magpies defenders through the first half, marking strongly and kicking a goal, but left the field soon after the long break with what appears to be an adductor injury.

With a position in next week's Grand Final on the line Reid's absence will be felt strongly.

He was replaced by Braeden Campbell.

Misfortune hit Collingwood minutes later with ruckman Mason Cox also heading to the bench and ruled out with a groin injury, with Nathan Kreuger taking his place.

