BRISBANE has confirmed Mitch Robinson's retirement after eight seasons at the Lions.

The 33-year-old has made the decision to retire after being informed he would not be offered a new contract with the club.

Robinson arrived at The Gabba at the end of 2014 after 100 games with Carlton. He played a further 147 games with the Lions, including being joint winner of the Merrett-Murray Medal as the club's best and fairest in 2015.

He was awarded the player's player in 2019, received All Australian nominee honours in 2019 and 2020, and kicked 129 goals over 14 seasons for both clubs.

Robinson played his final AFL game at the Gabba in front of a sold-out home crowd in Brisbane's elimination final win over Richmond.

In a special moment pre-game, Robinson’s family were part of the guard of honour as the team ran out.

Robinson said he wanted to thank everyone who had supported him throughout his AFL career.

"After 247 games with Carlton and Brisbane, I have given everything I could to get the best out of myself, and it's now time to hang up the boots," Robinson said.

"I am beyond proud of the career I have had and feel very privileged to have pulled on the Brisbane Lions and Fitzroy jumpers in my time with the Club.

"Thank you to all my Brisbane Lions teammates, the staff, members, and fans for all the love and support you have shown me, Emma and my kids over the past eight years."

Brisbane Lions General Manager Football, Danny Daly, thanked Robinson for his time and service to the Club.

"Throughout the finals series the Club emphasised its team-first approach and was focussed on experiencing AFL and VFL premiership success," he said.

"Now with our 2022 campaign coming to an end, the Club would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mitch for the significant contribution he has made to the Brisbane Lions.

"147 games in the maroon, blue and gold plus 100 for Carlton – 247 games of AFL football is an incredible achievement.

"He is a fan favourite who brought energy and spark to The Gabba, his game and to the locker room.

"Robbo will be missed but we wish him, his partner Emma and their three children Chance, Charli and Maali all the best for the next chapter."