NORTH Melbourne has received two future draft picks for next year as part of their assistance package from the AFL, but they must trade be traded out as the League hopes to fast-track the Kangaroos' rebuild with experience.

The AFL has given the Kangaroos a second-round pick and third-round pick for 2023 on the proviso they are traded for at least one player, as well as granting the Roos two extra list spots, which AFL.com.au revealed last month was a key part of their pitch to headquarters.

The extra selections won't carry into 2023 for North Melbourne if they are not traded this year, but will be tied to North's finishing position next year for whoever ends up with them, creating a marketplace for rival clubs to take them from the Roos.

The assistance package has been designed to make North Melbourne more competitive sooner whilst also not penalising other clubs' draft positions, with the League keen to protect the integrity of this year's draft order.

The combination of picks was approved on Monday, with North Melbourne having spent months in talks with the League about the possible priority options.

The extra rookie list spots will allow the Roos to re-sign their younger, more inexperienced players while they target more options to bring in via trades and free agency this year.

Fremantle's Griffin Logue has nominated North Melbourne as his preferred new home, while St Kilda's Hunter Clark is also in the Kangaroos' sights.

The Roos currently hold the No.1 pick but have been open to splitting the selection if any other clubs want to move up the draft board, with their next pick coming at the start of the fourth round at No.55.