NORTH Melbourne has sought to increase its playing list as part of its pitch for an AFL assistance package and priority picks.

The Kangaroos have been meeting the AFL since July as part of their application for assistance to rebuild their list after winning nine of their previous 61 games over the past three seasons.

Whilst the focus has been on priority draft selections, the Roos are also believed to be looking at an increased rookie list, under a similar model to the Gold Coast's assistance package in 2019.

CLARKSON CHANGE KICKS OFF Roos footy boss, assistant coaches out

The Suns that year were given an increased rookie list, up to 10 players, although the Kangaroos are not understood to be pushing for as many extra list spots, with North understood to be eyeing an extra two players.

New North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson is unveiled at Arden St on August 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A decision on the Roos' bid for assistance is expected within weeks, with the AFL Commission meeting in Grand Final week traditionally being when the League has made calls on its assistance for other clubs in recent years ahead of the Trade Period.

Gold Coast was the last club to receive draft assistance as a result of poor performance in 2019, securing picks No.1 and 20 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, then pick No.11 in the 2020 draft and pick No.19 in the 2021 draft. The club also gained pre-access to Academy talents without having to match bids for them as well as the increased rookie list over a three-year timeframe.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Carlton received an AFL assistance package giving it the ability to pre-list two state league players in 2018, having won just eight games in two years and having gone five seasons without finals football, with the Suns also given access to state league players that year.

Brisbane received a priority pick at selection No.19 in 2016 after winning seven games in the two seasons prior and having gone seven consecutive seasons without reaching the finals.

The Kangaroos' bid for priority picks and an assistance package has focused on the club's more recently lowly results as well as a long-term look at its 23 years since making a Grand Final.

Dejected North Melbourne players walk from the ground after their round 13 loss to Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium on June 12, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

North put forward the cases of the Suns in 2019 and Carlton and Brisbane in 2018 to show its three-year performance was worse than those clubs when they were awarded AFL support.