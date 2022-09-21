A wide shot of the MCG during the 2019 Grand Final between Richmond and GWS. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney starts at 2.30pm AEST on Saturday, September 24.

For the first time in three years, the season decider will be played at the MCG after COVID complications forced the showpiece game to the Gabba in Brisbane in 2020, and to Optus Stadium in Perth in 2021.

And it will return to the traditional afternoon timeslot (AEST) after successive Grand Finals that have begun after 7pm for east coast viewers.

The Cats will be seeking their first premiership since 2011, when coach Chris Scott guided the side to a third flag in five years in his first season at the helm. The Swans are chasing their first taste of silverware since 2012, the following season, when John Longmire claimed the cup.

Both sides have since lost Grand Finals: Geelong in 2020 to Richmond, and Sydney in 2014 (to Hawthorn) and 2016 (to the Western Bulldogs).

How to watch the Grand Final

Fans in Australia can watch the game on TV on Channel 7, on 7Plus for select connected TVs, set-top-boxes and gaming console devices and in 720p HD. The game will also be streamed live on the AFL Live Official App on mobile and tablet devices. Fans outside Australia can catch the game via Watch AFL. Check out the full broadcast guide here.

What's happening in Sydney?

The Swans are hosting a free live event at the SCG on Grand Final day, where Sydney members and supporters will be able to watch the Grand Final on the big screen. SCG gates open from 1pm, and it's free entry.

Starting times for those watching around Australia

AEST (local): 2.30pm – ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

ACST: 2pm - SA, NT

AWST: 12.30pm – WA

Starting times for those watching around the world

United Kingdom: 5.30am, Saturday

Europe: 5.30am, Saturday (western); 7.30pm, Saturday (eastern)

USA: 9.30pm, Friday (west coast); 12.30pm, Saturday (east coast)

Dubai: 8.30am, Saturday

New Zealand: 4.30pm, Saturday

Thailand: 11.30am, Saturday

Japan: 1.30pm, Saturday

Bali: 12.30pm, Saturday

Who is performing at the Grand Final?

The Telstra AFL Pre-Match Entertainment will be headlined by global superstar Robbie Williams, who will be supported by a host of Australian artists for the Pre-Match and Half-Time Entertainment, including indie rock band The Temper Trap, rising R&B star Budjerah, neo-soul and gospel artist Ngaiire, traditional favourite Mike Brady AM, and pop-rock singer-songwriter G Flip.

Robbie Williams will headline the Telstra Pre-match entertainment at the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: Liam Pethick/Mushroom Creative House

Five-time ARIA Award winner Katie Noonan will perform the Australian national anthem during the pre-match entertainment.

Rock ban Goanna will also lead a super-group with First Nations artists Christine Anu, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith and William Barton at the Telstra Half-Time Entertainment.

Aussie rock band Goanna. Picture: Supplied

The umpires revealed

Veteran whistleblower Matt Stevic will umpire his ninth AFL Grand Final, alongside fellow field umpires Simon Meredith (seven GFs) and Grand Final debutant Brendan Hosking. Hayden Gavine is the emergency field umpire.

Michael Marantelli (five GFs), Christopher Gordon (five GFs) and Matthew Konetschka (four GFs) will run the boundary. Ben McDonald is the emergency boundary umpire.

The goal umpires on Grand Final day will be Matthew Dervan (one GF) and Sam Walsh (debut), while Dylan Benwell will be the emergency.

Tears flow as umpire learns of Grand Final debut The three umpires selected for the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final get a life-changing phone call ahead of the decider

Medal and Cup presenters

After winning the 2003 Norm Smith Medal in Collingwood's loss to Brisbane, Nathan Buckley will hand over the 2022 edition of the medal given to the player judged best on ground.

The Norm Smith Medal is traditionally presented by a previous winner, with West Coast wingman Andrew Embley doing the honours last year.

Three-time Richmond premiership player Bachar Houli is the Premiership Cup Ambassador.

If Geelong wins, 2011 premiership skipper Cameron Ling will present the cup to captain Joel Selwood and coach Chris Scott. If the Swans triumph, 1995 Brownlow medallist and long-serving captain Paul Kelly will hand the cup to co-captain Callum Mills and coach John Longmire.

The presenter of the Jock McHale Medal to the winning coach is yet to be revealed.

Bachar Houli with the premiership cup at the launch of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Picture: AFL Photos

How to follow the Grand Final on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

- Live coverage throughout the day including full match centre with all the stats and video highlights

- The latest weather information straight from the Bureau of Meteorology

- Latest pictures from our photographers

- All the news from the game including comprehensive match report, player ratings and in-depth interviews with players and coaches

What happens if scores are level at full-time?

1. There is a six-minute break

2. Teams change ends

3. Three minutes of additional time shall be played, plus time-on

4. At the end of the first additional time period, the siren will sound and teams will immediately change ends without a break

5. The ball will be bounced (or thrown up) in the centre and a further three minutes of play (plus time-on) will commence

6. At the conclusion of this period, the siren will sound and the team with the highest score is declared the winner

7. If scores are still tied, steps 2-7 are repeated until a result is determined.

Interchange cap: Clubs shall receive 10 interchanges for each two three-minute periods. Any leftover interchanges from each period of Additional Time would not carry over into a subsequent period.

Runners: Runners may access the playing arena after a goal or a significant stoppage in play (eg. a stretcher is called). Runners are also permitted to access the playing arena at the conclusion of each three minute (plus time-on) period of Additional Time as players are changing ends.