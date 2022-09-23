Jarrod Brander handpasses in the round 10 match between Greater Western Sydney and West Coast at GIANTS Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER West Coast Eagle Jarrod Brander is among three players who have been axed by Greater Western Sydney.

Brander, pick No.13 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, arrived at the Giants ahead of this season and played five games for the club.

But the versatile 23-year-old hasn't been offered a contract for 2023, GWS confirmed on Friday.

Zach Sproule and Jake Stein have also been delisted.

Greater Western Sydney's Zach Sproule gestures after kicking.a goal against Essendon in R8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We thank Zach, Jake and Jarrod for their contribution to the Giants across recent seasons," GWS general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"Zach has made a great contribution to our club, particularly off the field where he's been a great teammate to have around the group.

"What Jake's been able to achieve after coming to the sport quite late has been remarkable and we applaud him for his dedication and hard work to make it at AFL level.

Jake Stein kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round six, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Jarrod has been a great addition to our group this season and it was a wonderful opportunity to welcome him back to the club after being part of our Giants Academy growing up.

"This is a hard time for these players, but we truly thank them for helping to build the Giants and wish them well for their next chapter."

Sproule, 24, played 17 games for the Giants, while Stein, 28, featured 20 times for GWS.