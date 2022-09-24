Joel Selwood celebrates with the premiership cup after the Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JOEL Selwood and Tom Hawkins' emotional embrace on the siren was an acknowledgement of the work and effort of the past 11 years.

The two were premiership teammates in 2011, but the Geelong skipper said the veteran pair now had a greater appreciation of the flag.

"Did I think I'd be back? I dreamt it," Selwood told AFL.com.au.

"We probably said to each other that we thought we deserved it. We always wished to be back, this one was probably a bit more special.

"Tom's got all the kids now, and life's just a bit different. We've been bringing these guys through and telling them what it's all about, and now they know."

The 34-year-old Selwood will wait to weigh up his future, focusing for now on celebrating the premiership win.

"Yeah probably (take some time), and talk to a few different people. But that's not in any of my interests right now, let's just enjoy this moment with everyone," he said.

Selwood ran out through the banner with former champion teammate Gary Ablett jnr's three-year-old son Levi – who suffers a rare degenerative condition – in tow, Ablett having retired after the losing 2020 Grand Final.

"It started early in the week. I was asked to make a phone call to Gaz and (wife) Jordan, and I don't know the logistics that go into it, but it can be pretty tough," he said.

"We were able to make it work, and it was so special. For that family too, the Ablett family, they've been so unbelievable for the Geelong footy club for so many years, it was just a kind little gesture."

Selwood saved his biggest praise for coach Chris Scott, who is now a two-time premiership leader after the 2011 triumph in his second year of coaching.

"He's the loyalist guy around. When we lose finals, he cops all the brunt. He doesn't put it on us players at all. When we lose games, he cops all the brunt," he said.

"He's just a hell of a coach. I can't put it into words now, and I'm going to try to when we go into that room a little bit later, but he's the best coach in it."

The skipper capped off his starring 26-disposal performance with a superb curling goal in the final term, which drew tears from family in the stands.

"I was thinking it was probably lucky to go through. I've never kicked one like that before, but to be honest, the day got me a little bit," Selwood said.

"It's been building for so long, and to be honest, I was probably thinking about the people who had been part of the journey and the program, but were hopefully sitting back really proud."