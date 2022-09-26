SYDNEY will need to defy recent history if it is to earn another Grand Final shot in 2023.

The Swans were crushed in the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final, suffering an 81-point loss to Geelong at the MCG on Saturday.

After a tremendous season during which it exceeded expectations, Sydney fell on the biggest stage – the defeat the equal fifth largest in Grand Final history.

Since 2000, no team which has suffered a loss by 40 points or more in the premiership decider has gone past the semi-finals the following year.

Saturday marked the 11th time it has occurred, but it was the Swans in 2015 – a year after their 63-point Grand Final loss to Hawthorn – that reached the semi-finals.

Of the previous 10, six have failed to make the finals in the year after being crushed in the premiership decider.

A youthful Swans ran into the oldest team to ever line up in a VFL/AFL game, with the Geelong side an average age of 28 years, 206 days on Grand Final day.

But with the likes of Chad Warner, Errol Gulden, Logan McDonald, James Rowbottom, Justin McInerney, Nick Blakey and Tom McCartin, among others, all 22 or younger, the Swans' future looks bright.

Sydney will be tipped to challenge next year, but it must prove recent history wrong if it is to reach the biggest stage again.

GF losses by 40+ points since 2000 – and how loser fared the next year

2021 – Western Bulldogs lose by 74 points

2022 – Loses elimination final

2019 – Greater Western Sydney loses by 89 points

2020 – Finishes 10th

2017 – Adelaide loses by 48 points

2018 – Finishes 12th

2015 – West Coast loses by 46 points

2016 – Loses elimination final

2014 – Sydney loses by 63 points

2015 – Loses semi-final

2010 – St Kilda loses by 56 points (Grand Final replay)

2011 – Loses elimination final

2007 – Port Adelaide loses by 119 points

2008 – Finishes 13th

2004 – Brisbane loses by 40 points

2005 – Finishes 11th

2003 – Collingwood loses by 50 points

2004 – Finishes 13th

2000 – Melbourne loses by 60 points

2001 – Finishes 11th