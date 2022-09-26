Ely Smith of Brisbane handballs in the 2022 VFL semi-final against Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has delisted three players including its 2018 first round draft selection, Ely Smith.

The Lions also let go Mitchell Cox and Deividas Uosis.

A run of injuries kept Smith from debuting at AFL level despite impressing in the state leagues.

The big-bodied Victorian midfielder was taken with Brisbane's first pick, 21 overall, in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, having to cut an overseas family holiday short so he could be presented his Lions jumper by Jonathan Brown on the night of the draft.

Jonathan Brown presents Ely Smith with a Brisbane jumper at the 2018 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Cox joined Brisbane through the Supplemental Selection Period this year as a mature-aged mid, but the 25-year-old failed to push his way into the senior side.

Uosis came to the AFL the long way round. Born in Lithuania, he moved to Brisbane from Ireland where he had been playing Gaelic football.

Unfortunately, he also didn't appear for the Lions at AFL level.

"It's an unfortunate time of year when changes must be made due to pressure for list spots," Brisbane general manager football, Danny Daly said on Monday.

"All three are extremely hard-working individuals who represented themselves with great professionalism and diligence during their time at the Club.

"We thank them for their service and wish them all the best for the future."

The delistings follow the club's decision not to offer veteran Mitch Robinson a new contract.

The hard-man has said he is not yet calling it quits though, telling Continental AFL Trade Radio on Monday he had received interest from other clubs.

Robinson said his manager had been approached and was "doing a few things behind the scenes".