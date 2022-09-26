MITCH Robinson might not be done just yet.

Following Brisbane's preliminary final loss to Geelong, the 247-game veteran announced his departure from the Lions and he was part of the motorcade of retired players at Saturday's Grand Final.

But the 33-year-old said on Monday he's open to playing on in 2023.

Oh what a feeling! pic.twitter.com/kmfjEYlqkG — Mitch Robinson (@MitchRobinson05) September 25, 2022

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Monday morning, Robinson said he had already been approached by other clubs.

"My body feels as good as it's ever felt," Robinson told AFL.com.au's Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich.

"The manager is doing a few things behind the scenes, talking to a few clubs that have been approaching him.

LISTEN LIVE to AFL Trade Radio

"If someone approached me ... and I could help a list in a certain way, if it happens it happens. It's all up to if it makes sense for me and the family."

Robinson has played the past eight seasons of his 14-year career at the Lions, winning a best and fairest and finishing runner-up in another.

He played 15 games in 2022, including the elimination final win over Richmond, but was squeezed out a couple of times as Brisbane turned to younger players.

Robinson said it was a "little heartbreaking" to not announce his retirement prior to playing the Tigers, but said he had no problem with the club or coach Chris Fagan.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

"The club were really good leading into that final, it just didn't happen in the end," he said.

"They've given me send offs the last few weeks and making sure I feel loved.

"I would have loved to get the fairytale chair off ... but I know the club and boys absolutely appreciate what I've done."