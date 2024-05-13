Colby McKercher is the round nine AFL Rising Star nominee

Colby McKercher in action during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne young gun Colby McKercher has landed a well-deserved AFL Rising Star nomination for his performance in round nine.

McKercher, the No.2 pick in last year's draft, has enjoyed a strong start to his AFL career and impressed again in the Roos' loss to Gold Coast on Saturday night.

The classy left-footer had 30 disposals and six intercept possessions off half-back in Darwin.

McKercher is averaging 20.7 touches in 2024 and has played a bigger role in recent weeks with Harry Sheezel moving higher up the ground.

The 19-year-old has been a huge positive in what has been a tough season for the Kangaroos.

North holds a 0-9 win-loss record ahead of facing Essendon on Sunday.

McKercher is North's second Rising Star nominee of 2024, joining George Wardlaw (round two).

2024 Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)