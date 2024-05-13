NORTH Melbourne young gun Colby McKercher has landed a well-deserved AFL Rising Star nomination for his performance in round nine.
McKercher, the No.2 pick in last year's draft, has enjoyed a strong start to his AFL career and impressed again in the Roos' loss to Gold Coast on Saturday night.
The classy left-footer had 30 disposals and six intercept possessions off half-back in Darwin.
McKercher is averaging 20.7 touches in 2024 and has played a bigger role in recent weeks with Harry Sheezel moving higher up the ground.
The 19-year-old has been a huge positive in what has been a tough season for the Kangaroos.
North holds a 0-9 win-loss record ahead of facing Essendon on Sunday.
McKercher is North's second Rising Star nominee of 2024, joining George Wardlaw (round two).
2024 Rising Star nominees
OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)
R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)
R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)
R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)
R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)
R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)
R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)
R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)
R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)
R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)