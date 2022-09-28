Jack Gunston in action during the R7 clash between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

JACK Gunston has played his last game at Hawthorn after telling the club he intends to join Brisbane as a free agent.

The triple-premiership player played 211 games and kicked 410 goals for the Hawks after joining the club from Adelaide ahead of the 2012 season, after just two years with the Crows.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Gunston won the Peter Crimmins Medal for Hawthorn's best and fairest in 2020, but has struggled with injury in the past two seasons, playing just 17 games.

He was an All-Australian in 2018, when he booted 51 goals, and led the Hawks' goalkicking in 2015, '16 and '20.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Trade Targets: Watch the best highlights of Jack Gunston The 30-year-old Hawthorn forward has played 225 games

The 30-year-old will join a powerful Brisbane forward line that already boasts key forwards Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood, and prolific smalls Charlie Cameron, Lincoln McCarthy and Zac Bailey.

The Lions are likely to use Gunston as a direct replacement for departing key forward Dan McStay, who is set to join Collingwood as soon as Friday when the free agency period officially opens.

Hawks football manager Rob McCartney said the club farewelled Gunston with its best wishes.

"We were always in open discussion with Jack and his management about his current position here at the club and what his future might look like," McCartney said.

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Gold Coast in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Jack has been an incredible servant during his 11 seasons here at Hawthorn. He leaves the club as a three-time premiership player and a best and fairest winner, but more importantly, a person who is genuinely respected and loved by his teammates, staff and our Hawthorn fans.

"The Gunston family will always be part of the Hawthorn fabric and we thank them for contribution they have made to the brown and gold."