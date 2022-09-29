JORDAN De Goey has agreed to sign a five-year deal with Collingwood after turning his back on free agency and St Kilda's strong play for him.

De Goey's contract has been a central storyline to this season, with the Magpies star fielding interest from rivals throughout.

The Magpies recently upped their offer to five seasons but a sticking point had been a behavioural clause, with the 26-year-old playmaker not keen to add any further elements to his deal.

A behavioural element will exist within his deal for the first two years of the contract, which ties him to the Magpies until the end of 2027.

The Saints had been consistent in their interest in the game-breaker throughout the year and were the most likely suitor for De Goey if he departed Collingwood.

De Goey was a key member of Collingwood's surge up the ladder this season, averaging 20 disposals in his 19 games and kicking 18 goals. He was one of the players of the finals, too, with the 26-year-old best afield in the Pies' loss to Geelong in the qualifying final and again in the semi-final win over Fremantle.

Collingwood stopped contract talks with De Goey after his mid-season trip to Bali however quiet discussions continued throughout the year.

Coach Craig McRae urged De Goey to stay at the club mid-season and again after the Pies' one-point preliminary final loss to Sydney spoke of his desire for the club to re-sign the damaging midfielder.

