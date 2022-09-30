Lee Munungurr in the match between Gopu and Nguykal in north-east Arnhem Land. Picture: Bernie Wright

WORDS: Celia Drummond and Laura Donnelly

PRODUCER: Sarah Morton

WE ARE delighted to announce the winner of #FootyFocus22 is Bernie Wright, the Melbourne-based photographer whose outstanding shot of Lee Munungurr engulfed in Gopu's team huddle encapsulates everything we love about footy: mateship, camaraderie, community, and connection.

Lee Munungurr in the match between Gopu and Nguykal in north-east Arnhem Land. Picture: Bernie Wright

Wright captured the reverent moment at the Gove Australian Football League's match between Gopu and Nguykal at Nhulunbuy Town Oval in Northern Territory's north-east Arnhem Land, his childhood home. Munungurr plays for Gopu, who went on to win the GAFL premiership this year, and is an electric half-forward and natural entertainer who leads fairly.

"Taking this image brought tears to my eyes and shivers down my spine," Wright said.

"It is the beautifully energetic calm of half-time; the moment when you know your only job for the next hour is to run faster, jump higher, hit harder and shout louder."

The judges were in awe of the image, saying it caught their eye from the moment they saw it among the almost 10,000 entries in #FootyFocus22.

Technically first class, the composition and framing tells a strong story and draws you to meet Mungungurr, begging you to ask more questions. Congratulations, Bernie!

Highly Commended — Charli Brown

Players celebrate Hectorville's 2022 premiership. Picture: Charli Brown

Charli's entry absolutely deserves an honourable mention. The 18-year-old photographer impressed the judges with her careful composition and she perfectly captured the emotion and joy of Hectorville's victory in South Australia.

"This image takes me back to my childhood," said Michael Willson, AFL chief photographer.

"You almost feel like you're a little kid, part of the song, peeking through at the other players."

#FootyFocus22 is brought to you by Toyota’s Good For Footy program. Search #FootyFocus22 on social to see the amazing entries for this year, and get ready for #FootyFocus23!