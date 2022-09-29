HAWTHORN president Jeff Kennett has spoken publicly for the first time since allegations of past mistreatment of First Nations players rocked the club, revealing the Hawks met with the AFL on Thursday.

In a lengthy statement to members on Thursday night, Kennett said the allegations from some former First Nations players in a recent external review were "heartbreaking", adding he expects the AFL to reveal details of the independent panel that will investigate the claims "in the next few days".

Kennett also lamented that the public airing of the allegations has denied those accused – including former coach Alastair Clarkson and his then assistant and football manager Chris Fagan – a chance to respond, and urged all involved to work towards a speedy resolution.

Alastair Clarkson and Jeff Kennett in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"(Media coverage has) denied those named their ability to respond to those allegations in an appropriate and fair manner consistent with the AFL rules," Kennett wrote.

"Of course, our first concern is the welfare of the families who have made the claims and we are doing all we can to work with them. We are also concerned about the individuals and families who have been publicly named.

"All families are suffering for different reasons.

"A solution must be found quickly, and all parties should be prepared to work towards a solution, because not to do so will impact heavily on all involved.

Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan ahead of Hawthorn's clash with Brisbane in round 22, 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

"Those hurt by alleged past actions should have their right to natural justice served, and the club can continue to learn and grow in this important space.

"Hopefully all parties will see fit to work with the AFL inquiry to bring this matter to a conclusion."

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan has said an external panel of four independent, appropriately qualified people would conduct an investigation for the AFL. The make-up of that panel is yet to be announced.

Kennett said upon receiving the report, the Hawthorn board forwarded the matter to the AFL because they "believed that we as a club did not have the personnel or the skillset to take the matter further".

"When the club received the final report, it would be an understatement to say we were horrified at the stories that three of our past players and their partners had recorded," he wrote.

"If the allegations were true, these individuals, and their families, have been subjected to some horrific and unacceptable behaviours."