THE AFL will appoint an independent panel to investigate "extremely serious" historical allegations about Hawthorn's treatment of its Indigenous players.

The allegations came to light during an external review that Hawthorn had commissioned to learn more about Indigenous players' experiences at the club.

Upon learning of the experiences of some of the former players, the club referred the findings to the AFL Integrity Unit.

Brisbane coach Fagan takes leave during investigation

The AFL is finalising its own process to investigate the allegations and is seeking to speak to those who shared their experiences with Hawthorn's review.

The allegations have been made public in a report by the ABC. The ABC's investigation outlines the experiences of three players during Alastair Clarkson's time as senior coach and the tenure of assistant coach and football manager Chris Fagan. Fagan, who has since moved on to be head coach of the Brisbane Lions, has announced he will take a leave of absence during the AFL's investigation.

Chris Fagan (right) and Alastair Clarkson during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 04, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan praised the courage of those who shared their "harrowing stories".

"These are serious allegations, it is important we treat them appropriately, while also ensuring the formal process provides support for those impacted and also natural justice to those people who are accused," he said on Wednesday morning.

Hawthorn's external review

"This is a process that is appropriate to be held independent of the normal AFL Integrity department response.

"There is harrowing stories, there is increasing courage of the complainants to speak out.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan addresses the media at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

"Both sides need to be heard and the process will flesh that out. It's inappropriate to make a comment in advance of that.

"At face value, it's hard to find more serious allegations.

"We need to do more, and we will. We need greater education and safety in our game, and we will do that.

"There are so many people hurting today and have been hurting for a long time. As a game we will do everything to ensure the hurt you experienced is not a hurt experienced by others."

McLachlan said an external panel of four independent, appropriately qualified people would conduct the investigation for the AFL.

"They will be appropriately skills-based and have the right mix of diversity and an approach that prioritises cultural safety for all those that have shared their experiences," he said.

"We need to run a proper investigation to get to the bottom of it and this is important out of respect for those making the allegations and out of respect for those being accused."

To the First Nations people affected directly and indirectly by the allegations in the review, McLachlan said: "You've been heard and as a supporter and community we will do our best to wrap our arms around you and support you.

"Your welfare is the most pressing priority for us. I know sharing these stories is not easy … I want to thank you all for sharing your experiences."

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan speaks to reporters about Hawthorn's alleged treatment of Indigenous players on September 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL executive general manager of social policy and inclusion Tanya Hosch said the allegations in the report reflected the wider issues of racism and discrimination affecting the country as a whole.

"I think the country has a bigger problem," she said.

"When the 'Do Better' report was released (by Collingwood), I said very plainly then that if you look at any organisation in the country, specifically for issues in relation to the treatment, cultural safety of Aboriginal and Torres Strat Islander people, you would anticipate finding a problem. I don't think we're (our game) immune to that. It's really clear we're not.

"We've got a really urgent, pressing issue right here and now.

"It's almost hard to find the words when you read something like this. How I feel is pretty irrelevant. What we need to do is centre around the experiences of the people who have come forward."

AFL executive general manager social policy and inclusion Tanya Hosch speaks to reporters on September 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Hawthorn captain Luke Hodge, who led the playing group from 2011-16, said he had not been aware of the "shocking, terrible" allegations before reading the ABC report.

"Does it dampen … what we went through as a group? We had a lot of successful years, but at this stage that's irrelevant because of what young blokes were told or what they were put through," he told SEN radio on Wednesday morning.

"When you get drafted by a football club, it's supposed to be an exciting time of your life. It's supposed to be, 'my life has changed, now I have a pathway for the next 10 to 15 years hopefully'.

"That's not what happened with these young kids."

Hodge acknowledged the report made for "uncomfortable" reading.

"Your first thought goes to the players who went through it and the partners and the families that went through it because it doesn’t matter what your job is; it’s always family first, and that’s the first people you look after," he said.

"So to go through and read that and what’s been alleged, it’s very uncomfortable."

Luke Hodge and Alastair Clarkson hold the 2015 premiership cup aloft. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves said neither Clarkson or Fagan were interviewed as part of the external review.

"This process was ... to speak purely to our First Nations past players and staff," Reeves said.

"We had no idea what was to come out of those conversations so we didn't speak to anyone outside of that group.

"It's tough reading, it's heartbreaking ... These allegations are extremely disturbing.

"We are profoundly disappointed that some of our former players and their families feel like this about their experiences at the club."

Reeves, who was appointed Hawthorn's chief executive in October 2017, urged the club to face its past.

"Australia has a culture problem historically," he said.

"Like all of us, we focus on every day being better and building a great environment for our club.

"And I feel confident from the report as well that currently our players feel culturally safe.

"But like so many institutions, we have to face our history and our past."

In a statement, the AFL reiterated that its key priority was the "physical, mental and emotional welfare" of everyone involved in the sport.

