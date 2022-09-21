Brisbane coach Chris Fagan looks on during a clash against Geelong in R15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan has taken a leave of absence as Brisbane coach while the AFL investigates Hawthorn's treatment of its Indigenous players during Fagan's time at the Hawks.

The allegations of mistreatment came to light in an external review that was commissioned by the Hawks, and an ABC report that was published on Wednesday morning.

Fagan, who was an assistant coach and GM of football at Hawthorn between 2008 and 2016, was named in the ABC report along with former Hawks coach, Alastair Clarkson.

In a statement, the Lions said Fagan was not consulted as part of Hawthorn's review and that he welcomed the AFL's investigation, but both club and coach had agreed he should take leave.

"The Brisbane Lions are aware Senior Coach Chris Fagan will work with the AFL on an investigation into allegations concerning historical events at the Hawthorn Football Club, where he was a former employee," the Lions said.

"Chris supports and welcomes the investigation. He was not consulted during the Hawthorn sponsored review and looks forward to the opportunity to be heard as part of the AFL investigation.

"The Brisbane Lions and Chris have mutually agreed that he will take a leave of absence from the Club so he can fully cooperate in the investigation.

"As the matters are now with the AFL Integrity Unit, the Brisbane Lions won’t make any further comment at this stage."

Chris Fagan during Hawthorn's match against St Kilda in 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

Clarkson was due to start his tenure as North Melbourne coach on November 1, but his start date has now been delayed pending the AFL's investigation.

The AFL has announced an independent panel will investigate the allegations, which centre on the coaching tenure of Alastair Clarkson, who led the club between 2005 and 2021.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan praised the courage of those who shared their "harrowing stories".

"These are serious allegations, it is important we treat them appropriately, while also ensuring the formal process provides support for those impacted and also natural justice to those people who are accused," he said on Wednesday morning.

"This is a process that is appropriate to be held independent of the normal AFL Integrity department response.

"There is harrowing stories, there is increasing courage of the complainants to speak out.

"Both sides need to be heard and the process will flesh that out. It's inappropriate to make a comment in advance of that.

"At face value, it's hard to find more serious allegations.

"We need to do more, and we will. We need greater education and safety in our game, and we will do that.

"There are so many people hurting today and have been hurting for a long time. As a game we will do everything to ensure the hurt you experienced is not a hurt experienced by others."