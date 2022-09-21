Alastair Clarkson during the round three clash between Hawthorn and Geelong on April 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has rejected allegations he mistreated Indigenous players during his time as Hawks coach.

Clarkson, Hawthorn's coach between 2005 and 2021, was named in an ABC report on Wednesday that detailed what the AFL has labelled "extremely serious" allegations about how the Hawks treated some Indigenous players.

The ABC report came after the Hawks conducted an external review about its treatment of Indigenous players, with Clarkson was not interviewed as part of that review.

Footy Feed: Clarkson delay, Fagan stood down, AFL launches probe Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

The AFL will appoint an independent panel to launch its own external investigation into the allegations and Clarkson will delay his planned November 1 start as North Melbourne's new senior coach.

In a statement released late on Wednesday afternoon, Clarkson said he was "shocked" by the allegations and that he 'looked forward to the opportunity to be heard'.

"The health, care and welfare of our players, staff and their families were always my highest priorities during my time at Hawthorn Football Club," Clarkson said in a statement.

AFL addresses Hawthorn racism investigation AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan and EGM of social policy and inclusion Tanya Hosch speak on allegations revealed in a Hawthorn

"I was therefore shocked by the extremely serious allegations reported in the media earlier today. I was not interviewed by the authors of the report commissioned by the club, and nor have I been provided with a copy of the report.

"I was not afforded any due process and I refute any allegation of wrongdoing or misconduct and look forward to the opportunity to be heard as part of the AFL external investigation.

"I have today contacted the president of the North Melbourne Football Club and we have mutually agreed that I will step back from my responsibilities at the club so I can fully co-operate in the investigation.

"As the matters are now subject to an investigation, I will not make any further comment at this stage."

Alastair Clarkson shares a laugh with North Melbourne president Sonja Hood after being appointed senior coach on August 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Clarkson's statement came less than an hour after North Melbourne announced his planned start date as Kangaroos coach, November 1, has been delayed pending the AFL investigation.

"The North Melbourne Football Club is aware of serious historical allegations made against individuals who worked at the Hawthorn Football Club, including incoming North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson," the Roos said in a statement.

"The matters raised are now with the AFL's Integrity Unit and Alastair welcomes the opportunity to co-operate with any investigation relating to the claims.

"Alastair was due to commence work with North Melbourne on November 1 however he will delay the start of his tenure to allow time to fully participate in the investigation.

"Given the matters raised are confidential and the investigation is ongoing, the club will not provide any further comment at this time."

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan, who was an assistant coach and football manager at the Hawks between 2008 and 2016, has also stood down while the AFL's investigation is conducted.

Hawks CEO, vice-president on racism allegations Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves and vice-president Peter Nankivell address historical allegations that Hawthorn mistreated some of its Indigenous players

In announcing the AFL's investigation earlier in the day, CEO Gillon McLachlan labelled the allegations "harrowing".

"At face value, it's hard to find more serious allegations," McLachlan said.

"We need to do more, and we will. We need greater education and safety in our game, and we will do that.

"There are so many people hurting today and have been hurting for a long time. As a game we will do everything to ensure the hurt you experienced is not a hurt experienced by others."