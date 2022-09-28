ALASTAIR Clarkson has released a new statement to again deny historical allegations that Indigenous players were mistreated at Hawthorn during his time as senior coach.

Reports on Tuesday night revealed further detail from an external review that Hawthorn had commissioned about its treatment of First Nations players, prompting a "deeply distressed" Clarkson to release a new public statement a week after his first response on the matter.

The review first came to light on Wednesday last week in a report by the ABC, which outlined the experiences of three players during both Clarkson's time as senior coach and the tenure of assistant coach and football manager Chris Fagan.

Clarkson, who was due to start at North Melbourne's senior coach on November 1, and Brisbane senior coach Fagan have strenuously denied the allegations. Clarkson has delayed his start at North while Fagan has taken a leave of absence from the Lions.

The AFL is in the process of appointing an independent panel to investigate the allegations. The AFL Coaches' Association has called for an experienced former coach or football administrator to be involved in the probe.

Chris Fagan (right) and Alastair Clarkson during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 04, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

Clarkson said he respected everyone who had shared their experiences with both the Hawthorn review and the ABC, and acknowledged how difficult it was for "any player, and in particular First Nations players" to share their experiences of "deeply personal matters"

Clarkson said he would continue to co-operate with the AFL investigation, but he would not make any more public comment on the matter.



Statement from Alastair Clarkson

Since learning of the allegations first reported in the media last Wednesday I have been shocked and deeply distressed.

I believe the genuine affection I held for all the players who walked through the doors into Hawthorn is well known. I have always appreciated and respected the unique journeys of First Nations players into the highest echelons of Australian Rules Football. I have been committed to acknowledging and understanding their many varied experiences and brought all my efforts to ensuring these players are given the opportunity to realise their dreams. But not at any cost, and never at the cost of their families as has been alleged. Any suggestion to the contrary is false and deeply offensive.

People who know me will understand how important family is to me. I have always carried this value into every organisation I have worked with. I acknowledge how difficult it is for any player, and in particular First Nations players to tell their stories about deeply personal matters and I respect every player that has spoken to either the ABC or Phil Egan as part of the Hawthorn Football Club process. Every person has their story and the right to tell it.

I will continue to cooperate with the AFL and I am trying to retain my trust that it will put in place a fair, respectful and supportive process for all involved. However, I will not hesitate to take further steps to protect my position and reputation should that be

necessary.

I do not intend to make any further comment publicly on the process or on further media reports.