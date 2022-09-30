KARL Amon is officially a Hawk after completing the paperwork for his move from Port Adelaide on Friday morning.
The 27-year-old informed Port of his desire to explore free agency at the end of the home-and-away season.
The wingman has inked a four-year deal to move to Waverley Park.
Port will receive a second-round draft selection – currently pick No.27 – as compensation.
"We are thrilled to officially welcome Karl to Hawthorn," Hawks national list and recruiting manager Mark McKenzie said.
"It's pleasing to hear Karl indicate his decision to commit to the club was based around the positive direction of the organisation and the exciting brand of football being developed.
"He is an incredibly gifted athlete and can be damaging by foot.
"With more than 100 games under his belt, we believe his skillset and experience will complement our young and developing list."
After playing 124 games across nine seasons for the Power, Amon had a bevy of Melbourne-based suitors, including St Kilda where his mum, Katrina Amon, was appointed as the club’s Indigenous development manager earlier in the year.
Amon established himself as one of the best wingmen in the AFL last year when he was selected in the All-Australian squad before finishing fourth in the John Cahill Medal.
The Victorian produced another strong season in 2022, averaging 23.6 disposals, 15.5 kicks and 487.8 metres gained across 22 games under Ken Hinkley.