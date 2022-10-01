James Sicily celebrates a goal during the R22 clash between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN defender James Sicily has edged out midfield bull Jai Newcombe to claim his maiden Peter Crimmins Medal as the club's best and fairest.

In a thrilling count on Saturday night, Sicily's monster round 23 game where he collected a career-high 33 disposals and 17 marks saw him poll eight votes to leapfrog Newcombe and Dylan Moore, who finished on the podium for the first time in his five seasons in brown and gold.

Sicily, who returned to the field this season after 18 months on the sidelines following a ruptured ACL, was an ultra-consistent performer in 2022, polling in all but three games.

The 27-year-old narrowly missed out on All-Australian selection despite racking up the most marks across the competition at an average of 8.6 per game, while also having 8.5 intercept possessions and 8.1 rebound 50s (first in the League).

Sicily finished on 123 votes, ahead of Newcombe (115) and Moore (113).

Newcombe was rewarded after a breakout season that saw him average almost 23 touches and 4.5 tackles per game.

The 21-year-old was Hawthorn's leading vote-getter at the Brownlow Medal and was also awarded the AFL Coaches Association's best young player.

Meanwhile, Moore's career-best season where he averaged more than 20 disposals, five marks and four tackles saw him finish in third place.

Defender Blake Hardwick was fourth with Tom Mitchell in fifth place. Finn Maginness finished eighth after a season in which he became a bona fide tagger, limiting some of the competition's best players including Jordan Dawson, Jy Simpkin, Tim Kelly and Ed Langdon.

In other awards, Newcombe received the Lethal Award, Mitch Lewis took home the Most Improved, while Hardwick was named Most Courageous. Ruckman Ned Reeves was awarded the club's Most Promising Player and Moore was judged Best Clubman.

2022 Peter Crimmins Medal

1. James Sicily - 123 votes

2. Jai Newcombe - 115

3. Dylan Moore - 113

4. Blake Hardwick - 82

5. Tom Mitchell - 79

6. Mitch Lewis - 74

7. Jaeger O'Meara - 65

8. Finn Maginness - 61

=9. Harry Morrison - 59

=9. Jack Scrimshaw - 59

11. Jack Gunston - 56

How they vote: Six coaches and assistants award players up to 12 votes after each game - three to the best player or players, two for a significant influence on the game and one for a player who played their role or beat their opponent. Four votes could be awarded for an exceptional game.