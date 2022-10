Tim Taranto looks dejected after Greater Western Sydney's clash with Carlton in round 19, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The risks that accompany Harry McKay's new seven-year deal

- Why new Tiger Tim Taranto gave up extra dollars

- The key trade target who delivered flags for their team

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.