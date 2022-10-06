Josh Corbett kicks a goal during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round five, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE is set to secure a trade for Gold Coast forward Josh Corbett on Thursday.

It's understood the Dockers will part with a future fourth-round pick to secure Corbett, who will provide the Western Australian club with a mature-bodied 190cm option after 33 appearances across four years with the Suns.

Corbett had nominated Fremantle as his preferred new home earlier this week after flying to Perth to meet with the club last weekend. As revealed by AFL.com.au, he had also generated interest from Essendon and Melbourne.

The Dockers had initially hoped to tie talented youngster Jeremy Sharp into negotiations over Corbett, but the deals will be done independently as talks regarding the young wingman stall.

Gold Coast remains determined to retain the contracted 20-year-old, who is not part of its salary cap reallocation plans. The club's list manager, Craig Cameron, had earlier told AFL.com.au it would take a "compelling" offer to lose Sharp.

The 21-year-old Gold Coast midfielder has played 23 games

The Suns recruited Corbett as a mature-aged state-league player as part of their AFL assistance package in 2018. He impressed at VFL level this season, kicking 25 goals from 12 reserves matches.

