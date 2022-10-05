JACK Bowes has chosen Geelong as his preferred club next year, opting for the premiers ahead of Essendon and Hawthorn.

The Gold Coast midfielder has been deciding his future in recent days and has settled on the Cats as his new football home.

The Cats would also pick up draft selection No.7 as a sweetener, with AFL.com.au revealing last month that the Suns would use the top pick as an enticement to create a market for Bowes, who has two back-ended years of his contract left worth up around $1.6 million.

Geelong had long shown interest in the Sun, who is expected to take up a four-year deal at the Cats

It is a coup for the Cats after their premiership win and could also see the club narrow in on potential draft prospect Jhye Clark, a local from the Geelong Falcons who is expected to be around that area of the draft.

The 24-year-old Gold Coast utility has played 83 games

They are also keen to land 2020 first-round picks Tanner Bruhn and Ollie Henry from GWS and Collingwood respectively, with the Cats looking to do deals for the pair.

Bowes has played 83 games for the Suns after being an Academy selection and top-10 pick in 2016 and is looking to play as a big-bodied midfielder.