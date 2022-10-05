RILEY Bonner's management has confirmed Port Adelaide's interest in trading the defender this off-season, as the Power look to free up a number of list spots for potential acquisitions.

Port is set to be one of the busier clubs this off-season with West Coast forward Junior Rioli wanting a move to Alberton and North Melbourne's Jason Horne-Francis in its sights, after he requested a trade back home to South Australia on Sunday.

As a result, the Power are looking to re-tool their list going into 2023, with Bonner, who has played 82 games in seven seasons, potentially on the lookout for a new home after falling down the pecking order.

Bonner's agent, David Trotter, told AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey and Riley Beveridge on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Wednesday, that the Power would be open to trading the half-back, who is still contracted for 2023.

Bonner extends lead with long-range ripper Riley Bonner produces this brilliant goal from beyond the arc to further extend his side's lead

"I've had discussions with Port over the last couple of weeks," Trotter said.

"They're obviously trying to do a lot of things, at the moment with Rioli and Horne-Francis. They've said if there was an opportunity for Riley, they'd look at it.

"(They're) not exactly pushing him out, but I think they need maybe some list spots for what they're trying to do. Look, with where Riley sits, he's played a lot of footy at half-back.

"They've moved one of their other boys Kane Farrell, I think is going to play at half-back. (Jase) Burgoyne has come in. So if he moves up to a wing, they've got Xavier Duursma, (Miles) Bergman. They've got a bit of depth in those areas.

"I think trying to get in the players they are, Riley might be able to move on if there was something out there for him. Those discussions have only started happening at the club the last couple of days."

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that Bonner had met with North Melbourne regarding a move to Arden St, but Trotter emphatically shut down any suggestions of talks between the two parties.

"It was reported categorically yesterday that he had sat down with North Melbourne officials. Hadn't spoken to North about him once," Trotter said.

"Brady (Rawlings, North Melbourne list and recruiting manager) actually rang me this morning and we were having a laugh about how it could get reported so categorically and we had not spoken. I hadn't spoken to 'Brades' in a couple of weeks."

Trotter also confirmed Collingwood's interest in another of his clients Brayden Fiorini, who has been linked with a move to the Magpies after falling out of favour at Gold Coast.

"He's chatted to Collingwood, I think that's pretty well known," Trotter said.

"It's not like he's kicking and screaming to get out of the Gold Coast. Him and his partner Molly are really settled up there.

Trade Targets: Watch the best highlights of Brayden Fiorini The 25-year-old Gold Coast midfielder has played 76 games

"He's found himself out of that midfield rotation. It's been done really well, with Craig Cameron (Suns list manager). They're not pushing him out by any stretch, but they understand he's probably fallen out of favour there.

"Collingwood has expressed an interest and we have had conversations, but he's got a bit going on, 'Wrighty' (Graham Wright). There's probably a couple of things that have to happen first and then we will move to that and see if that comes to fruition."

Trotter said he's unsure when, or if, the deal would come to fruition, with a number of dominoes still yet to fall including Brodie Grundy's impending trade to Melbourne.

"It's hard to say. If the Grundy stuff goes through, whether that opens it up," Trotter said.

"We are not at the point where it's a done deal or it's definitely happening. Brayden knows and Gold Coast knows, they'd be happy to have him back if that's the way it goes. There's no animosity between the club and player. It's been done really well.

"I think for everyone it would work out if it goes through, but we also know that until it's done, who knows."