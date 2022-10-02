PORT Adelaide has made a bold play for North Melbourne's No.1 draft pick Jason Horne-Francis, who is keen on a bombshell move to the Power.

Horne-Francis has been unsettled at stages throughout his first year at the Kangaroos and it is understood the young star will lodge a trade request to get to the Power.

The Power are keen to land Horne-Francis and have significant ties to the midfielder, who trained with the club in his draft year and whose father is former Port Adelaide player Fabian Francis.

Horne-Francis added Francis to his surname in his draft season in 2021 to acknowledge the influence of the Power original on his life.

It is believed the 19-year-old has been homesick throughout his first campaign at the Roos and still has a strong pull back to Adelaide. After initial talks about extending his contract at North for a further two years, Horne-Francis put off those discussions and has one year remaining on his deal at the Kangaroos.

Malcolm Blight presents a guernsey to No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis at the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

For Port Adelaide to land Horne-Francis it would need to offer up at least its No.8 pick this year and also the club's future first-round pick.

North Melbourne on Sunday confirmed AFL.com.au's earlier report, with list manager Brady Rawlings saying the club had been informed by Horne-Francis management of his trade intentions.

"Jason is contracted for next year, we've invested significantly in him as our first-ever No.1 pick just 12 months ago and we view him as a key part of the club's plans going forward," Rawlings said.

"We appreciate Jason's circumstances but at the same time we're determined to look after the best interests of North Melbourne."

The Power had some interest in Richmond midfielder Jack Graham but didn't commit to a deal, given they have also been protecting their draft hand this year as Horne-Francis weighs his next move, knowing to get a trade over the line would require a full hand of selections.

Last year, Adelaide made a huge bid for Horne-Francis by offering the Kangaroos three early draft selections for the coveted No.1 pick, while Richmond also put forward a package for the chance to select Horne-Francis.

However, North knocked back both big offers to pick the South Adelaide product with its first ever No.1 choice.

The powerful midfielder/forward played 17 games in his debut season and was a NAB AFL Rising Star nominee, but was also in the headlines for his on-ground demeanour at different stages during North's difficult season.

Greater Western Sydney's Tom Boyd left the Giants a year after joining the club as its No.1 pick to join the Western Bulldogs.