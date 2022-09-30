JACK Graham has told Richmond he won't be seeking a trade to Port Adelaide.

AFL.com.au understands Graham informed Tigers officials on Friday that he wouldn't be requesting a move to the South Australian club during next week's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, despite its interest in a deal.

Graham had flown to South Australia earlier this week to meet with Power officials and tour the club's Alberton training facilities, but has since told the Tigers that he does not wish to explore that opportunity any further.

The meeting had come after Richmond edged closer to deals for star Greater Western Sydney pair Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper.

Graham, who has already been locked away for 2023, also has an easily reachable clause in his contract that in reality will tie him to Richmond for a further two seasons. He will subsequently become a free agent in 2024.

Port Adelaide has been looking to bolster its midfield depth this off-season and had ramped up its pursuit of Graham after missing out on Western Bulldogs best and fairest Josh Dunkley, who has requested a move to Brisbane. However, the Power will trade for West Coast small forward Junior Rioli.

Graham was a premiership player with Richmond in both its 2017 and 2020 campaigns, and only missed out on flag success with the Tigers in 2019 after injuring his shoulder in the preliminary final.

The hard-running onballer, who has long been viewed as a potential future captain at Punt Road, has played 97 games for the club and finished second in its best and fairest count last year.