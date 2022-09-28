AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

CONTRACT QUIRK IN PORT'S TIGER CHASE

PORT Adelaide met with Jack Graham on Wednesday, as the club solidified its growing interest in the contracted Richmond midfielder ahead of next week's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Graham signed a three-year deal with the Tigers in 2020, but it's understood he has an easily reachable trigger for next season that in reality would ensure his future at Punt Road until at least the end of the 2024 campaign.

The dual premiership player would become a free agent at the conclusion of that 2024 season, therefore is likely to only consider a long-term deal from a rival club if he is to waive his free agency rights with Richmond.

Graham runs his guts out to give Tigers timely goal Richmond's Jack Graham gets on the end of his own work to kick an important goal

Graham flew into his home state of South Australia on Wednesday morning and toured Port Adelaide's Alberton facilities, as well as meeting with key Power officials including coach Ken Hinkley and football boss Chris Davies.

It's understood the Tigers were aware of the meeting and do not wish to lose Graham, though the club is expected to add to its midfield depth through the arrival of talented Giants duo Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper.

Graham has played 97 games for Richmond and featured in both its 2017 and 2020 premiership wins. However, he missed the side's 2019 flag victory after injuring his shoulder in the preliminary final.

Port Adelaide is heading into a trade period where it is expected to land West Coast small forward Junior Rioli and delisted Geelong youngster Francis Evans. It currently has picks No.8, 53 and 56 at the NAB AFL Draft. – Riley Beveridge

Freo big man's value, and is this key Hawk gone? Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey discuss the latest trade news on the Trade Desk

SWAN SET FOR EXTENSION

SYDNEY defender Jake Lloyd is set to be taken off the free agency list, with the 200-gamer heading towards a new deal.

Inside Trading reported in August that Lloyd was in negotiations on a multi-year deal, with Lloyd set for what is expected to be a three-year extension. It would take him through to the end of 2025.

Lloyd played every game this season for the Swans after missing round one through health and safety protocols, including Sydney's Grand Final defeat to Geelong last week.

He averaged 24 disposals a game this year and put in one of the best performances of his season against Melbourne in the Swans' qualifying final win, gathering 25 disposals and booting two goals.

Lloyd has been a consistent member of the Swans' line-up since being a rookie selection, notching his 200-game milestone after just nine seasons in the AFL. – Callum Twomey

Jake Lloyd celebrates after the R18 clash between Sydney and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on July 16, 2022.

EAGLES OPEN TO SPLITTING PICK

WEST Coast is open to splitting its prized No.2 draft pick for a double hit in the early stages of the draft.

The Eagles' selection is the earliest it has held since picking Nic Naitanui at No.2 in 2008 and the club will listen to offers for the choice if clubs are keen to move up the board.

The club has been interested in Luke Jackson but was not keen to put its No.2 up for grabs for him, but regardless of Jackson would still look at options in trading the second overall selection for more top-end picks.

Victorians George Wardlaw, Elijah Tsatas, Harry Sheezel, Jhye Clark and Aaron Cadman are all shaping as early draft selections, with Reuben Ginbey looking as the likely first West Australian drafted.

North Melbourne has also put its No.1 pick on the trade table, although clubs are unlikely to try to push up the board until other deals are completed and more clarity is known on the draft order.

Clubs will be able to swap selections until late November in the pick swaps window before the national draft. – Callum Twomey

GIANT IN LIMBO

FORMER first-round picks are set to head out the door at Greater Western Sydney this trade period, with Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper and Tanner Bruhn all expected to land in Victoria, along with Bobby Hill.

But another Giant selected in the opening round of the draft – Xavier O'Halloran – is currently in limbo.

The 2018 pick No.22 is hopeful of earning another deal to remain at the Giants, but will need to wait and see where things sit after the trade period.

It is understood that some Victorian-based clubs have expressed interest in the Western Jets product.

Xavier O'Halloran takes a mark during the R18 clash between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Manuka Oval on July 16, 2022.

O'Halloran played 14 games in 2022 – three times as the medi-sub – after playing 17 games last year for a total of 33.

GWS is believed to be open to re-signing the 22-year-old for 2023, but want to wait until it deals with the trade period before making a final decision on O'Halloran.

With the pandemic interrupting 2020 and 2021 and a change of coach impacting the landscape at the Giants in 2022, O'Halloran has struggled to cement a permanent spot in Greater Western Sydney's best 22.

With Taranto, Hopper, Hill and Bruhn all set to move south, O'Halloran is the only other uncontracted player at the Giants who is yet to learn his fate. – Josh Gabelich