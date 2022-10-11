BRODIE Grundy will join Melbourne and create a formidable ruck duo with Max Gawn after Collingwood traded him for pick 27.

The Magpies big man had five years remaining on his contract at Collingwood but will join the Demons and partner with Gawn under coach Simon Goodwin.

Melbourne zeroed in on Grundy as it became clear Luke Jackson would depart the club to join Fremantle, with the two-time All-Australian and two-time best-and-fairest winner to join the 2021 premier.

"We are ecstatic to have secured the services of Brodie, it's not often you can bring such a talented player into the club," Dees list manager Tim Lamb told Melbourne Media.

The 28-year-old Collingwood ruckman has played 177 games

"Brodie has had an outstanding career to date, and is a proven finals performer. We have seen from afar what he is capable of."

Grundy signed a seven-year contract on the back of consecutive Copeland Trophy wins in 2018 and 2019, and selection in the Therabody AFL All-Australian team in each of those seasons.

While sidelined through injury this season, however, the Magpies were able to use Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox effectively as a ruck partnership, which opened up the possibility of Grundy departing the Pies.

Grundy met with Greater Western Sydney and Port Adelaide, with Geelong also interested, but if he switched clubs was always keen on staying in Melbourne.

The 28-year-old played just six games in 2022 because of a knee injury and a stress fracture in his left ankle, ruling him out of the club's finals campaign.

Brodie Grundy in action in Collingwood's round two clash with Adelaide at the MCG on March 26, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood general manager of football Graham Wright thanked the departing Grundy.

"We thank Brodie for his great contribution to our football club over the past decade," Wright said.

"Brodie has been an outstanding club person in his time with Collingwood and he should be commended for his professionalism and the support he's shown to his teammates despite facing his own injury challenges this season.

"We have remained in open and honest discussions with Brodie for some time now around his future – he is a quality person and leaves our football program with everyone wishing him all the very best.

"While decision-making relating to list management can be difficult, we have a duty to make decisions that best position our club moving forward."

Grundy played 177 games for the Magpies after joining the club with pick No.18 in the 2012 NAB AFL Draft.

His partnership with Gawn will allow the Demons' captain to spend more time forward, where he has kicked 29 goals in the past two seasons.