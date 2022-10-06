Brayden Maynard handballs under pressure from Tyson Stengle during the qualifying final between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on September 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD stars Brayden Maynard and Pat Lipinski have undergone shoulder surgery this week to repair injuries they carried during the 2022 season.

AFL.com.au understands Maynard and Lipinski both required reconstructions at the end of the season and will begin pre-season training in December on a modified program.

The two Magpies are expected to transition into full training in the new year and aren't in any doubt to play in round one next season, but recovery time is at least three months.

Maynard was substituted out of Collingwood's win over Essendon in round 19 after hurting his left shoulder.

Brayden Maynard on the bench during the R19 clash between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG on July 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 26-year-old recovered in time to play the following week against Port Adelaide and didn't miss any of the final seven games, playing a key role in the Magpies' march towards the top four.

Maynard was rewarded for another impressive season in defence with a maiden Therabody AFL All-Australian blazer at the end of August, before finishing equal-eighth in a tightly contested Copeland Trophy count last Friday night.

Lipinski finished sixth in the best and fairest in his first season at the Magpies, after crossing from the Western Bulldogs in search of greater opportunity this time last year.

After playing only 11 games last year – for a total of 56 across five seasons at the Whitten Oval – Lipinski played all 25 games in his first season under Craig McRae, providing tremendous value given he cost pick No.43 in last year's trade period.

It is understood that the 24-year-old aggravated his shoulder in July and played through the issue in the closing three months of the season, making his first season in black and white even more impressive.

Collingwood's medical department was forced to deal with a handful of shoulder injuries across the year with Jordan De Goey overcoming an issue with his AC joint to play in the semi-final, while Nathan Kreuger had shoulder surgery earlier in the year, and Jack Madgen and Jordan Roughead also had shoulder injuries of their own in 2022.