THE MEGA deal that could have involved up to six clubs and sent Jason Horne-Francis to Port Adelaide has suffered a blow after the AFL ruled the Power couldn't trade its future first and second-round selections.

As AFL.com.au revealed on Friday, clubs had been looking to see if there were any provisions in the rules that allowed them to trade their first two future selections.

Under League rules, clubs can trade out a future first-round draft selection but if they do that, must retain the rest of their future selections for that draft. If they trade out a second, third or fourth-round future pick, they must hold their first-rounder for that year.

The League put in the proviso as a risk management move so that clubs can't trade away their full hand of selections.

The Power were involved in talks on a multi-club deal involving North Melbourne, West Coast and Greater Western Sydney that could have landed them Horne-Francis and fellow trade target Junior Rioli.

Amongst the proposed deal, the Giants had been keen to use picks No.3 and 12 for North Melbourne's No.1 selection, with the Roos getting the Eagles' pick No.2 and the Eagles grabbing picks No.8 and 12.

The No.8 pick would have come from the Power, with Port Adelaide also using its future first-round pick, which would likely have gone to the Roos.

A number of other current and future draft selections were also in play in the deal, with Brisbane and Hawthorn also potentially involved in regards to a deal for Jack Gunston, but the Power's inability to trade both their first and second-round picks in the deal creates a major sticking point in the negotiations.

Exemptions are allowed in the AFL's rule for clubs using at least two first-round picks in a rolling four-year period if a recruiting target is of a certain age and experience as determined by the League.

The Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period closes on Wednesday evening at Marvel Stadium.