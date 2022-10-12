Jack Gunston during Hawthorn's game against Essendon in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

JACK Gunston says the chance for a new life experience and opportunity to "flip the script" on a difficult 2022 drove his move from Hawthorn to Brisbane.

The triple premiership forward praised both clubs for their hand in the trade, which was completed on Tuesday, saying the Hawks and Lions were "awesome" in allowing him to make his decision without pressure.

Following a 2021 that was wiped out with a back injury, Gunston returned to play some terrific football this year for the rebuilding Hawks, but had to deal with the personal tragedy of losing his father Ray to a heart attack in July.

Yep... the colours suit too ? pic.twitter.com/irrnLB1Eda — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) October 11, 2022

Speaking on AFL Trade Radio, the 30-year-old said making such a big football decision without his dad was something he never pictured having to go through.

"For my footballing career I've had a great influence in my dad always in my corner," he said. "He's someone I was always able to lean on and ask any question.

"Going through this decision was a different time for me.

TRADE TRACKER Every trade as it happens

"The opportunity that presented itself with moving to Queensland and playing for Brisbane was a good opportunity for me to add to my football journey and flip the script on what was, at times, a tough year.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to experience something new in life.

"With my mum and my sister, we can do it all together."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Get excited, Lions: Watch the best highlights of Jack Gunston The 30-year-old forward joins Brisbane after 225 games with Hawthorn and Adelaide

After kicking 32 goals from 16 games last, including 17 from his last five, Gunston said he was confident he still had some great footy ahead of him.

The Lions secured Gunston after striking a deal that sent pick No.48 and a future fourth-round pick to the Hawks.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The 30-year-old lands at a third club after playing 211 games for the Hawks, following 14 matches across two seasons with Adelaide.

The Lions will use him as part of a three-pronged forward line alongside Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood.